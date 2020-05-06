Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Why should I eat at Smoke Shack?

At Smoke Shack, we believe good things take time. We’re obsessed with the craft of smoked meat and southern-style sides. Our certified humanely-raised meats are dry rubbed, slow smoked, and sauced by you. We smoke our meats in small batches, all-day, every-day.

Tell us about any specials you’re offering

BBQ DINNER PACKAGE ($40), serves four and includes 2.5 lb pulled chicken or pulled pork, 4 gourmet rolls, pimento mac and cheese, sweet and spicy beans, coleslaw, house salad and a pint of BBQ sauce. Scratchmade southern favorites!

What’s the best thing on your menu?

Our go-to order? Two-Meat Combo Plate: Brisket & Pulled Pork. For sides? Pimento Mac and Cheese and Sweet Potato Fries. And don’t forget a slice of carrot cake!

What safety protocols is your business taking to keep staff and customers safe?

We have implemented additional sanitation processes that exceed Milwaukee Health Department required frequency for our food prep utensils, surfaces, and dishes. We have the utmost confidence in our workplace sanitation, but are taking these additional prudent steps at this time.

-We have mapped out our front of house and back of house staffing strategy to continue to practice social distancing.

-All team members will wear gloves and facial coverings at all times.

-We are reinforcing and increasing the frequency of hand washing for all of our front-of-house and back-of-house team members to help keep our patrons and employees safe.

-We are ensuring that our employees stay informed of the situation, and we continue to provide them support they need to stay healthy.

What is your business address?

332 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee

What hours are you currently open?

Wednesday through Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In what format are you open?

– Delivery

– Curbside Pickup

How can someone order from you?

Order directly on our website here.

Do you have any GoFundMe, online donations, gift card and merch purchases that will help support your staff?

Donate to our GoFundMe here.

What forms of payment do you offer?

– Card

You can send a tip to staff members at

Tony Sladky‘s Venmo account: @TonySladky

