Urban Milwaukee
Support Your Local Business

Twisted Fisherman

Plenty to try. Full seafood menu. Fish fries. Crab Cakes!

By - May 5th, 2020 03:00 pm
Twisted Fisherman. Photo taken August, 2012 by Ester Robards

Why should I eat at Twisted Fisherman?

The amazing food items, the unique flavors and specialties we provide. Also the crab!

Tell us about any specials you’re offering

Awesome full seafood menu, sandwiches and apps. Also drinks to go!

What’s the best thing on your menu?

Crab cakes, fish fry, crab!

What safety protocols is your business currently taking to keep staff and customers safe?

Extreme cleaning and sanitation procedures, employee distancing, time regulated sanitation breaks, shields, distancing from customers.

What is your business address?

1200 W. Canal St., Milwaukee

What hours are you open?

Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In what format are you open?

– Carryout

– Curbside Pickup

How can someone order from you?

Order online here or at 414-384-2722

How has the shutdown impacted the business?

Severely; Had shut down for four weeks and lost all sales! Now only generating 20-30 percent of usual sales

What forms of payment do you offer?

– Cash

– Card

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

