The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a positive COVID-19 test rate of 7.57 percent over the past 24 hours on Monday afternoon, 22 percent below the April average of 9.72 percent and the lowest percent reported since April 7th (6.65 percent).

The state is monitoring the positive test rate as one of six key criteria to implementing the Badger Bounce Back plan.

The total number of tests reported on Monday afternoon has often lagged the rest of the week, but the 2,246 tests processed in the past 24 hours would have been a single-day record if not for the last three days. An average of 1,802 tests per day have been processed in April, but that number surged to 2,721 over the past four days.

The state reported a daily testing capacity of 10,992 tests across 49 labs as of Monday morning.

A total of 170 new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the total to 6,081 over the length of the outbreak.

The death toll from the virus continues to move higher, but the growth in confirmed deaths does not directly correlate to the daily testing report. The state reported 281 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, with nine new deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that 167 of the deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County.

Brown County continues to be the county with the greatest percentage of its residents testing positive and the gap between it and other counties is growing. The county, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 328.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 298.7 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 280.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 275.5). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee was at 204. Only two residents of Brown County have died from the disease.

Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 202 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (139.7), Rock (101.4) and Walworth (134) are the only other counties with over 100 cases per 100,000 residents, but the statewide average has risen to 105.2. Six of the state’s 72 counties still do not have a confirmed case.

The figures have been boosted over the past week by an overall increase in testing as well as outbreaks at food plants across the state and testing all of the inmates at the Milwaukee County House of Correction.

The cumulative hospitalization rate for those with confirmed cases has fallen to 23 percent (1,415 people) over the length of the outbreak after peaking at 30 percent, but the state does not have hospitalization data in 20 percent of cases (1,208 cases).

There are currently 930 ventilator and 449 intensive care unit beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 915 ventilators and 452 ventilators as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/27/2020 Negative Test Results 61,311 Positive Test Results 6,081 Hospitalizations 1,415 (23%) Deaths 281

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/27/2020 Deaths as of 4/27/2020 Female 52% 41% Male 48% 59% Total Number 6,081 281

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 4/27/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/27/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/27/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/27/2020 American Indian 57 1% 3 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 185 3% 5 2% Black 1,438 24% 95 34% White 3,154 52% 171 61% Multiple or Other races 444 7% 2 1% Unknown 803 13% 5 2% Total 6,081 100% 281 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 4/27/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/27/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/27/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/27/2020 Hispanic or Latino 1,417 23% 17 6% Not Hispanic or Latino 3,805 63% 255 91% Unknown 859 14% 9 3% Total 6,081 100% 281 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 4/27/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 4/27/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,415 23% Never hospitalized 3,458 57% Unknown 1,208 20% Total 6,081 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/27/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/27/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/27/2020 Deaths as of 4/27/2020 <10 53 5 0 0 10-19 148 7 0 0 20-29 875 53 6 2 30-39 958 90 19 4 40-49 1042 146 34 9 50-59 1135 255 71 24 60-69 877 307 101 47 70-79 534 300 74 87 80-89 324 190 37 66 90+ 135 62 13 42 Total 6,081 1,415 355 281

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 4/27/2020 Negative as of 4/27/2020 Deaths as of 4/27/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 4/27/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 4/27/2020 Adams 4 143 1 19.9 25% Ashland 2 119 0 12.7 0% Barron 6 675 0 13.3 0% Bayfield 3 165 1 20.0 33% Brown 853 2,175 2 328.3 0% Buffalo 4 170 1 30.4 25% Burnett 0 74 0 0.0 0% Calumet 9 347 0 18.1 0% Chippewa 20 934 0 31.4 0% Clark 19 197 2 55.1 11% Columbia 27 697 1 47.4 4% Crawford 3 202 0 18.4 0% Dane 412 8,968 21 77.8 5% Dodge 30 842 1 34.2 3% Door 10 120 1 36.4 10% Douglas 9 474 0 20.7 0% Dunn 9 890 0 20.2 0% Eau Claire 25 1,759 0 24.3 0% Florence 2 21 0 46.1 0% Fond du Lac 69 1,267 3 67.4 4% Forest 0 47 0 0.0 0% Grant 31 541 4 59.8 13% Green 11 291 0 29.8 0% Green Lake 2 170 0 10.7 0% Iowa 7 243 0 29.6 0% Iron 2 38 1 35.0 50% Jackson 12 272 1 58.5 8% Jefferson 39 812 0 46.1 0% Juneau 13 316 1 49.2 8% Kenosha 340 1,836 7 202.0 2% Kewaunee 10 109 1 49.1 10% La Crosse 26 1,925 0 22.1 0% Lafayette 4 105 0 23.9 0% Langlade 0 104 0 0.0 0% Lincoln 0 169 0 0.0 0% Manitowoc 11 322 1 13.9 9% Marathon 17 611 1 12.6 6% Marinette 7 328 1 17.3 14% Marquette 3 156 1 19.7 33% Menominee 1 36 0 21.8 0% Milwaukee 2,674 13,106 167 280.2 6% Monroe 14 699 0 30.8 0% Oconto 8 262 0 21.3 0% Oneida 6 264 0 17.0 0% Outagamie 47 1,205 2 25.4 4% Ozaukee 86 802 9 97.4 10% Pepin 0 107 0 0.0 0% Pierce 9 381 0 21.6 0% Polk 4 257 0 9.2 0% Portage 4 265 0 5.7 0% Price 1 68 0 7.4 0% Racine 273 1,880 10 139.7 4% Richland 11 232 1 62.7 9% Rock 164 1,667 5 101.4 3% Rusk 4 114 0 28.2 0% Sauk 42 719 3 66.0 7% Sawyer 3 244 0 18.3 0% Shawano 8 300 0 19.5 0% Sheboygan 46 780 2 39.9 4% St. Croix 13 462 0 14.8 0% Taylor 0 93 0 0.0 0% Trempealeau 2 462 0 6.8 0% Vernon 1 369 0 3.3 0% Vilas 4 125 0 18.5 0% Walworth 138 708 8 134.0 6% Washburn 1 156 0 6.4 0% Washington 94 1,525 4 69.9 4% Waukesha 313 3,350 15 78.5 5% Waupaca 7 343 1 13.6 14% Waushara 2 163 0 8.3 0% Winnebago 48 1,134 1 28.2 2% Wood 2 399 0 2.7 0% Total 6,081 61,311 281 105.2 5%

-Data from the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services.