Zarletti has great deals on wine and made-from-scratch Italian dishes to get you through the pandemic.

What is your business address?

741 N. Milwaukee St. Milwaukee, WI 53202

What hours are you currently open?

Monday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What safety protocols is your business currently taking to keep your staff and customers safe?

Sanitizing inside daily. Following all state mandates for ServSafe. Only healthy employees allowed to work. All employees wearing gloves and masks. We do not allow anyone in the restaurant, and employees remain six feet from each other during work hours. We take all information from guests, including vehicle type and and credit card information so we don’t have any handling of pens or credit card slips. All receipts are stapled to the bags. The curbside pickup allows us to place food in the back or trunk of the vehicles. Then our team throws away the gloves and sanitizes after returning to the restaurant. All wine is packed by gloved employees and boxes are sanitized.

Tell us about any specials you’re offering…

We have Aperol Spritz packages, virtual winemaker tastings. Virtual wine cellar with the Wine Director on staff to answer any questions. Raid the Cellar Wine Program offers our hand selected on premise wines, beer, and packaged alcohol at retail pricing. handmade pasta, appetizers, salads, homemade soups, fresh fish. And weekend special limited features.

Why should I eat at Zarletti?

We were preparing for this inevitability and were able to start serving the community within one day of the mandatory shut down. Our service is world class, and our food is all made from scratch. Our wine program is vast, and a tremendous value for fine wines not typically found in stores. Our pick up curbside service is fast, pre-orders are welcome, and complimentary fresh baked bread with every order is offered.

What’s the best thing on your menu?

Handmade Gnocchi or Pappardelle with slow simmered rich, northern Italian meat sauce

In what format are you open?

– Carryout

– Curbside pickup

How can someone order from you?

– Call us at 414-225-0000

– Email us for next day orders at zarlettirestaurant@gmail.com

How has the shutdown impacted the business?

We were able to only furlough a handful of employees. The outpouring of support from our long time and loyal customers has enabled us to forge ahead. This is a much different and challenging business model. However, our team has proven we can navigate the good and bad times. Marketing, on a daily basis, is crucial to reaching our guests. We are 80% down from our normal business. This hasn’t stopped us from pushing forward in the best way we can to serve the community in Milwaukee.

Do you have any GoFundMe, online donations, gift card and merch purchases that will help support your staff?

Gift cards are being mailed for no charge to anywhere in the Continental US.

What forms of payment do you offer?

– Card

