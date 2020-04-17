Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin crossed two milestone numbers Friday with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newly released figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show the state has over 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases and 200 deaths.

DHS reported that 170 Wisconsin residents tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours, boosting the state’s total to 4,045. But the number of people tested continues to be far below the state’s reported capacity. A total of 1,561 Wisconsin residents had tests processed over the past 24 hours, below the 7,578 tests DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Thursday labs across the state could process daily. Officials called for physicians to order more tests when COVID-19 is suspected during a media briefing yesterday.

The death toll from the virus continues to rise. DHS reported eight additional deaths confirmed to be from COVID-19 in its latest release, raising the state’s total to 205. State data says 120 of those deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County.

Milwaukee County continues to represent nearly half of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 2,013 confirmed cases.

A Wisconsin Hospital Association dashboard shows that 495 intensive care unit beds are available across the state. The dashboard has shown an average of 465 since first being launched on April 10th.

Ventilator use is at its lowest point since the dashboard launched, with 328 individuals across the state requiring a ventilator currently for COVID-19. The average reported usage has been 348 ventilators used per day.

DHS reports that 1,153 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization in Wisconsin, a cumulative average of 29 percent.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/17/2020 Negative Test Results 42,365 Positive Test Results 4,045 Hospitalizations 1,153 (29%) Deaths 205

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 4/17/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 4/17/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,153 29% Never hospitalized 2,113 52% Unknown 779 19% Total 4,045 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 4/17/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/17/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/17/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/17/2020 American Indian 34 1% 2 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 108 3% 5 2% Black 984 24% 77 38% White 2,081 51% 118 58% Multiple or Other races 132 3% 0 0% Unknown 706 17% 3 1% Total 4,045 100% 205 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 4/17/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/17/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/17/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/17/2020 Hispanic or Latino 556 14% 11 5% Not Hispanic or Latino 2,697 67% 190 93% Unknown 792 20% 4 2% Total 4,045 100% 205 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/17/2020 Deaths as of 4/17/2020 Female 54% 41% Male 46% 59% Total Number 4,045 205

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/17/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/17/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/17/2020 Deaths as of 4/17/2020 <10 16 4 0 0 10-19 51 3 0 0 20-29 464 35 4 0 30-39 585 76 17 4 40-49 655 122 30 6 50-59 794 208 55 20 60-69 695 259 89 41 70-79 435 252 68 61 80-89 254 156 35 47 90+ 96 38 8 26 Total 4,045 1,153 306 205

Results by county