Amalinda has a new carryout friendly menu, and free bottles of wine on Wednesdays.

What is your business address?

315 E Wisconsin Ave.

What hours are you currently open?

Wednesday – Saturday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What safety protocols is your business currently taking to keep your staff and customers safe?

We are currently utilizing the WHO guidelines for proper hygiene, gloves, hand sanitizer, and face masks.

Tell us about any specials you’re offering…

Wine-O-Wednesdays – a free bottle of wine of our choosing with orders of $50 or more

Why should I eat at Amilinda?

Utilizing locally sourced ingredients as much as possible we offer cuisine with a Spanish & Portuguese flair. With a constantly changing menu there’s always something new to try.

What’s the best thing on your menu?

Our menu changes so often it’s hard to decide. Currently it would be the Piri Piri Chicken.

In what format are you open?

– Carryout

– Curbside Pickup

How can someone order from you?

– Go to our website at: amilinda.com

– Call or text: 414-369-3683

How has the shutdown impacted the business?

We’re trying to keep as many employees on payroll as possible but with that said we did have to lay off 5 members of the serving staff. We’ve had to transition our menu into a more to-go friendly form and now even offer sandwiches and burgers.

Do you have any GoFundMe, online donations, gift card and merch purchases that will help support your staff?

We currently are offering a “Pay it Forward” gift card on our website. When you purchase this gift card option the funds go to feed those who were laid off during the pandemic and are struggling.

What forms of payment do you offer?

– Cash

– Card

– Venmo

You can send a tip to staff members at Amilinda

