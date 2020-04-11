Hidden Kitchen is offering handmade ravioli and pasta sauce to-go along with a handful of other tasty options.

What is your business’ name?

Hidden Kitchen MKE

What hours are you currently open?

Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Will make deliveries on Saturdays on request)

What is your business address?

1125 N. 9th St., Milwaukee, WI 53233

What safety protocols is your business currently taking to keep your staff and customers safe?

We are taking strict food safety and sanitation protocols. Here at Hidden Kitchen MKE, we have a frequent cleaning schedule, use EPA-registered “sanitizer” products in our cleaning and sanitizing practices, practice good hand washing techniques, and use gloves/face coverings when making deliveries.

Tell us about any specials you’re offering…

We are offering handmade ravioli (Spinach & Ricotta, Braised Beef & Leek, and Lobster & Ricotta), pints of handmade pasta sauces, salads, sandwiches, soups, a variety of dinner options, and dessert.

Why should I eat at Hidden Kitchen?

Eating out doesn’t have to sabotage a healthy diet. We offer fresh salads along with vegan and vegetarian options. If you want something in particular, our talented staff will work with you to create a meal to tickle your fancy. We make really good food, try it.

What’s the best thing on your menu?

Our take and bake homemade lasagnas are the perfect thing to comfort your days of quarantine. They come frozen with baking instructions.

In what format are you open?

– Delivery

– Carryout

– Curbside Pickup

How can someone order from you?

– Phone Number: 414-345-7401

– Email: deliveryhk.mke@gmail.com

– Our food stall is also open inside the food court at Eleven25 (1125 N. 9th St.)

How has the shutdown impacted the business?

Since the COVID-19 restaurant shutdown, we have had to switch up our menus, change our business model, and adapt to the situation we are currently in. We pride ourselves in our determination to make it through without having to ask for donations. We are a small business and just ask people to support local. If you enjoy it, tell your friends!

What forms of payment do you offer?

– Card

– If ordering in person at the food stall, we take CARD ONLY. Orders made for delivery will be sent an invoice via email.

