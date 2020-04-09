Did High Court Ignore Their Rules on Election Case?
An attorney says the court didn't follow their normal rules for accepting briefs.
A lawyer is questioning the state Supreme Court’s consideration of briefs from three outside parties opposing Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order to postpone Tuesday’s election, while rejecting a motion to enter the case from voting rights groups he represents who favored the postponement.
The three briefs that the high court accepted before ruling 4-2 against the governor didn’t go through the court’s own procedure for such outside-party submissions, attorney Lester Pines wrote in a letter he sent Wednesday to Chief Justice Patience Roggensack.
Meanwhile, he stated, his own motion to enter the case on behalf of voting rights organizations that supported postponing the in-person Wisconsin vote Tuesday was rejected on the grounds it came too late. That was after Pines had followed the court’s established rule requiring outside parties to seek permission before filing motions to enter the case.
The letter doesn’t directly ask for a remedy, but appears to put the court on notice that it had not followed its own procedure — and might be expected to grant other parties the same leeway in the future.
The Legislature’s Republican leaders filed a petition Monday asking the high court to directly take their case to block Evers’ order to delay the election rather than go through a lower court at about 2:30 p.m., Pines told Roggensack, and the court set a 3:30 p.m. deadline for a response.
He emailed the clerk to let her know the voting rights coalition would file a motion to appear as a friend of the court, and submitted the motion at about 4:26 p.m. as an e-filing and by email about 21 minutes later.
“We filed the motion and proposed brief in compliance with Wis. Stat. § 809.19(7) which, as you know, governs the submission of non-party briefs to the Court,” Pines wrote. The statute lays out the procedure outside parties seeking to enter a case need to follow, including getting the court’s permission to do so.
Pines said the voting-rights lawyers have since learned “that three ‘letter briefs’ were filed with the Court in support of the Legislature’s position from the following: Attorney Richard Esenberg on behalf of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty; Attorney Lane E. Ruhland on behalf of the Republican Party of Wisconsin; and Attorney Andrew T. Phillips on behalf of the Wisconsin Counties Association/Washington County.”
Pines added: “It is also our understanding that the Court considered these ‘letter briefs’ despite the fact that none of the non-parties on whose behalf they were sent had asked the Court permission to file a non-party brief.”
In his letter, he asked Roggensack: “Has the Court adopted a new procedure that allows non-parties to present arguments to the Court by ‘letter briefs’ without first seeking permission to do so under Wis. Stat. § 809.19(7)?”
He then asked whether “in the future, may non-parties, on the basis of the Court’s consideration of ‘letter briefs’ in this matter, submit non-party ‘letter briefs’ to the Court with the understanding that the Court, on an ad hoc basis, will decide if it will review and consider them?”
His letter concludes: “The answer to those questions are important so that in the future attorneys who are consulting with potential amici to this Court can properly advise them about whether they should expend the time, effort and resources to comply with Wis. Stat. § 809.19(7) or just submit a ‘letter brief’ in the hope the Court will consider it.”
Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the 2020 Spring Primary
- Did High Court Ignore Their Rules on Election Case? - Erik Gunn - Apr 9th, 2020
- Press Release: Gov. Evers Delivers Weekly Democratic Radio Address on Public Health after the April 7 Spring Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 9th, 2020
- Rep. Hintz: Statement on Missing Ballots for Oshkosh and Appleton - State Rep. Gordon Hintz - Apr 8th, 2020
- City Calls for USPS Investigation Into Missing Ballots - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 8th, 2020
- One Million In State Voted By Mail - Laurel White - Apr 8th, 2020
- Senator Feyen Statement on Undelivered Absentee Ballots in Oshkosh - State Sen. Dan Feyen - Apr 8th, 2020
- Some Wore Masks, Some Didn’t - Edgar Mendez - Apr 8th, 2020
- Back in the News: Vos Ridiculed Across the Nation - Bruce Murphy - Apr 8th, 2020
- Milwaukee’s Voter Turnout Is Way Down - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Op Ed: The Republican Death Cult - James Rowen - Apr 7th, 2020
- Why Does Madison Have More Voting Sites Than Milwaukee? - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- After Recovering from COVID-19, Rep. Bowen Worked to Assist Voters with Coronavirus - State Rep. David Bowen - Apr 7th, 2020
- No Election Results Until April 13th - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Photo Gallery: Long Lines at Milwaukee’s Polling Places - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Detente Ends for Evers, Legislature - Melanie Conklin - Apr 7th, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Message to Wisconsinites on Election Day - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 7th, 2020
- Wisconsin leaders fail to ensure safe election during COVID-19 - WISPIRG Foundation - Apr 7th, 2020
- Pandemic Decimates Urban Polling Places - Henry Redman - Apr 7th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Learn More About The Candidates On Your Ballot - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Where Are the Missing Ballots? - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement from Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 6th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Statement on Supreme Court of Wisconsin Ruling Allowing In-Person Voting Tomorrow - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 6th, 2020
- Absentee Ballots Must Be Mailed Back By April 7th - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement: Legislative Leaders React to Favorable Decision by U.S. Supreme Court - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement: Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling on April 7 Election - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 6th, 2020
- Supreme Court Reinstates Election, Overrules Evers - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Officials Order All Municipal Polling Places Closed - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 6th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Republican Hypocrisy on Election - Bruce Murphy - Apr 6th, 2020
- Representative Lisa Subeck Stands with Governor Evers on Suspending In-Person Voting - State Rep. Lisa Subeck - Apr 6th, 2020
- Governor Evers Suspends In-Person Voting Until June - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement: Executive Order by Governor Evers - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 6th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Suspends In-Person Voting, Calls Legislature into Special Session on April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 6th, 2020
- Holding Election Angers Municipal Officials - Laurel White - Apr 6th, 2020
- County Clerk Christenson Coordinates National Guard Deployment For Spring Primary General Election - George Christenson - Apr 5th, 2020
- Op Ed: Holding the Election Could Kill People - Tom Nelson - Apr 5th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 5th, 2020
- Wisconsin GOP Leaders Make No Election Changes in Special Session - Rob Mentzer - Apr 4th, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Statement on Special Session - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 4th, 2020
- WisGOP Statement Upon Filing Appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court - Republican Party of Wisconsin - Apr 4th, 2020
- Appeals Court Upholds Absentee Ballot Extension - Ruth Conniff - Apr 4th, 2020
- Mayoral Candidate Sues To Delay Election - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 4th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Common Council Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 4th, 2020
- Legislative Leaders Release Statement on 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Ruling - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Photo Gallery: Drive-Up Voting - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Op Ed: Should Elected Officials Work the Polls? - Gregory Humphrey - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Milwaukee Will Have Only Five In-Person Voting Sites - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Sending Milwaukee to the polls has never been this frightening - Ald. Milele Coggs - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Applauds Evers’ Call to Stop In-person Voting - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Governor Evers Calls Special Legislative Session To Delay Election - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Statement of Marlene Ott, President of the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans - Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Statement on Judge Conley’s Order Regarding Upcoming April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 2nd, 2020
- Absentee Ballot Deadlines Extended, Election Not Delayed by Federal Judge - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 2nd, 2020
- Fitzgerald Reacts to Evers Statement on April 7th Election - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 1st, 2020
- Press Release: Gov. Evers’ Statement on Upcoming April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 1st, 2020
- Vote Absentee, Local Officials Plead - Graham Kilmer - Apr 1st, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Republicans Risk Public Health With Election - Bruce Murphy - Apr 1st, 2020
- Sanders Statement on Wisconsin Primary - Bernie Sanders - Apr 1st, 2020
- City Forecasts Election Results Two Days Late - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Supreme Court Upholds Photo ID Requirement for Absentee Voters - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 31st, 2020
- Will No One Have the Courage and Good Sense to Postpone the Spring General Election? - Ald. Bob Donovan - Mar 31st, 2020
- Vote Absentee: City Treasurer Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Vote Absentee: City Attorney Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Evers, Republicans Spar on Holding Election - Erik Gunn - Mar 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee Election Worker Staffing Drops As Cases Rise - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 29th, 2020
- Supreme Decision - Bill Lueders - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Comptroller Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Mayoral Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Executive - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Federal Judge Won’t Delay Spring Election - Laurel White - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 29 - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 5 - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Milwaukee Establishes Drive-Up Early Voting - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 27th, 2020
- Governor Calls for Mail-In Election - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 27th, 2020
- County Clerk Christenson and All 19 Municipal Clerks in Milwaukee County Ask State Leadership for April 7th Spring General Election Changes - George Christenson - Mar 27th, 2020
- Fitzgerald Rejects Evers’ Idea as Fantasy - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 27th, 2020
- Rep. Hintz Statement on Election Access and Safety - State Rep. Gordon Hintz - Mar 27th, 2020
- Statement: County Clerks’ Clear Violation of the Law - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 27th, 2020
- City Will Accept Absentee Ballots, Serve as Required Witness at Five Sites - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 26th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Will Legislature Delay Election? - Bruce Murphy - Mar 25th, 2020
- 23 Advisory Votes on Gerrymandering - Matt Rothschild - Mar 25th, 2020
- Barrett Calls for Mail-In Only Election, Delay - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 24th, 2020
- Milwaukee Cancels Early Voting - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 22nd, 2020
- Milwaukee Closing Early Voting Sites - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 22nd, 2020
- Online Voter Registration Reinstated by Federal Judge - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 21st, 2020
- Governor Evers Doesn’t Want Election Rescheduled - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 20th, 2020
- Voters Wanting Absentee Ballot Must be Registered by March 18th - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 18th, 2020
- Please Vote Absentee In Spring Election - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- Want $130? City Needs Poll Workers - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 15th, 2020
- 9 Election Takeaways - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 19th, 2020
- Election Results: 2020 Spring Primary - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 18th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: County Board Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Common Council Races - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: County Executive Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Circuit Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: State Supreme Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Comptroller Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 15th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: City Attorney Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 15th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Mayoral Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 14th, 2020