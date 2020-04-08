A Walker's Point standby, with brunch items, an Easter Menu and old favorite, the Hot Mess.

What is your business name?

The National Café

What is your business address?

839 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI

What are your current hours?

Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

What safety protocols is your business currently taking to keep your staff and customers safe?

Masks, gloves and sanitizing. No one is allowed into the café other than four chosen staff members. We are all self isolating when not at the café.

Tell us about any specials you’re offering…

We are offering our usual brunch entrees, plus an Easter menu.

Why should I eat at National Cafe?

We are a female-owned business in the heart of the Walker’s Point neighborhood. We are also preparing community meals during the week to help out those in need.

What’s the best thing on your menu?

The Hot Mess! and The Ultimate breakfast Sandwich!

In what format are you open?

Curbside Pickup

How can someone order from you?

Visit: www.nationaleats.com

Call: 414-431-6551

How has the shutdown impacted the business?

Our entire staff was laid off other than two people. We have a smaller menu, and weekend hours only as we aren’t busy enough for more days.

What forms of payment do you offer?

Card Only

