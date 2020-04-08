Not to mention the UK. Looking like Dr. Death he declares it "incredibly safe" to vote.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It was perhaps The Hill that first jumped on the story: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos looking like he was ready for the plague, “appearing in full protective gear, including a mask and gloves” and declaring “everybody is here safe” with “very minimal exposure.”

Soon it was a feeding frenzy, with CNN adding more details: “Vos, a Republican, wore a mask, gloves and other protective gear as he sought to assure voters it was ‘incredibly safe’ to vote in person for Tuesday’s election amid the coronavirus pandemic…’You are incredibly safe to go out, Vos told The Journal Times in a Facebook livestream…’Actually, there’s less exposure here than you would get if you went to the grocery store, or you went to Walmart, or you did any of the many things we have to do to live in the state of Wisconsin’… Vos’ message was strikingly disconnected from his PPE-heavy outfit, in which the speaker looked more like a surgeon than one of the state’s most powerful politicians.”

“Wisconsin Assembly Speaker sparks outrage for telling voters it’s ‘incredibly SAFE to go out’ and vote – while dressed head to toe in protective gear,” the Daily Mail declared.

The Daily Kos was in its usual full-umbrage mode: “When asked about what he would say to the hundreds of thousands of voters being disenfranchised by this undemocratic position, Speaker Vos—dressed in a full medical protective gear—said without irony: ‘You are incredibly safe to go out.’ Vos looks like he’s gearing up for surgery, or as an extra on ER.”

But the more dignified New York Times made it a lesser part of its story entitled “Voting in Wisconsin During a Pandemic”, while being sure to call him Mr. Vos: “Some Republican efforts to downplay the danger of the election ended up highlighting the medical risks involved… In photos, Mr. Vos looked ready to enter a contaminated zone: He was wearing a face mask, a plastic body covering and gloves.”

“The video of Mr Vos went viral on Twitter,” The Independent in London tersely reported, “with users like writer @ParkerMolloy joking that PPE is the kind of thing she always wears when it’s incredibly safe to go out. ‘Also, come on, man, if you need to be dressed like you’re heading in to perform heart surgery in order to hang out at a polling place, you should have postponed the election,’ he wrote.”

More than anything, Vos showed just how far within the Republican bubble he lives, with no sense of how absurd his insistence on holding an election during a life-threatening pandemic is. His wife, former Republican legislator Michelle Litjens Vos, seemed just as clueless, putting up a Facebook post with a picture of her polling place declaring “Super safe to vote in Rochester today!”

Yes, it was so safe that there was not one voter to be seen.