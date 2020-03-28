Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Some stores owned by, the state’s richest man and a major GOP campaign contributor, have been cited by Wisconsin and Michigan authorities for price gouging on products in high demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Menards was one of 16 companies that were sent cease-and-desist letters after an investigation for illegally raising prices on products during the pandemic, Wisconsin consumer protection officials said Wednesday. The investigation involved hand cleaner products at a West Milwaukee store, Lysol wipes at a Burlington store and Menards online prices for N95 masks.

Last week, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel accused Menards of price gouging in a cease-and-desist letter to the company following an investigation. Her office received 18 complaints about Menards selling face masks, bleach, and other products at excessively high prices. The company has 10 days to respond or face possible legal action.

Menard, who founded and owns the multi-state hardware chain, has been hailed as Wisconsin’s richest resident with an estimated worth of $13.7 billion, according to Forbes Magazine, and has lived a bizarre life, as Urban Milwaukee has reported.

Menard is also a major campaign contributor, doling out $83,750 to Wisconsin legislative and statewide candidates – all Republicans and conservatives – between January 2010 and December 2019.

The top recipients were:

Former Gov. Scott Walker, $32,000

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, $18,000

Former Attorney General Brad Schimel, $15,000

Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn, $2,500

Sen. Kathy Bernier, of Chippewa Falls, $2,200