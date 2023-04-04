Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Normally an off-year election wouldn’t attract a lot of attention or campaign donations, but the 2023 race for Wisconsin Supreme Court is not normal.

The winner of the race between Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, the left-wing candidate, and former Justice Daniel Kelly, the right-wing candidate, will either flip the court’s majority to the left for the first time in years, or keep it on the right. That’s huge for a court that will likely be ruling soon on the legality of abortion, the state’s highly gerrymandered maps and perhaps even the votes in next year’s presidential election.

So campaign cash is flooding into Wisconsin, especially into the coffers of the state’s political parties. That’s because a loophole in state law allows wealthy donors — from both inside and outside the state — to circumvent campaign finance limits and route huge sums to the candidates.

While state law caps the amount a donor can give a candidate, no limits currently exist on what one can donate to a political party. And nothing limits what a political party can give to a candidate. So big donations to the political parties mean big transfers of cash to the candidates.

The loophole was opened by court decisions in recent years. State Democrats have proposed bills to close the loophole, but Republicans in control of the legislature have ignored them. So Democrats are now using the loophole to their advantage, raising huge sums through the state party.

In the first three months of 2023, Reid Hoffman, a California billionaire who co-founded LinkedIn, donated $2 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Liberal megadonor George Soros and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose family owns the Hyatt Hotels chain, each gave the party $1 million. Steven Spielberg and his wife, the actress Kate Capshaw from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, each donated $125,000 to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Liz Uihlein, one-half of the right-wing, billionaire couple who owns the shipping supplies company ULINE, donated $500,000 to the Republican Party of Wisconsin this year. But wealthy donors to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin have been much more active this year, and in recent years, than those to the GOP.

Instead, right-wing mega-donors like Liz Uihlein and her husband Dick are spending millions independent of the parties and the campaigns, using Super PACs to run advertisements promoting Kelly, their preferred candidate, and attacking Protasiewicz.

Below is a list of the top donors to political parties in Wisconsin in 2023.

DONOR CITY STATE TOTAL PARTY HOFFMAN, REID GARRETT MOUNTAIN VIEW CA $2,000,000 DEM PRITZKER, J.B. CHICAGO IL $1,000,000 DEM SOROS, GEORGE NEW YORK NY $1,000,000 DEM JURVETSON, KARLA LOS ALTOS CA $500,000 DEM SCHUSTERMAN, LYNN TULSA OK $500,000 DEM SCHUSTERMAN, STACY TULSA OK $500,000 DEM UIHLEIN, LIZ LAKE BLUFF IL $500,000 GOP UIHLEIN, LYNDE B. MILWAUKEE WI $400,000 DEM EYCHANER, FRED CHICAGO IL $250,000 DEM PAGE, GLORIA LOS ALTOS CA $250,000 DEM SINGH, NINA SAN FRANCISCO CA $250,000 DEM SNOWDON JR, EDWARD NEW YORK NY $190,000 DEM GUND, LOUISE BERKELEY CA $150,000 DEM HERRO, DAVID G. MIAMI BEACH FL $150,000 GOP KERN, DEBORAH FOX POINT WI $150,000 DEM UIHLEIN, LYNDE B. RIVER HILLS WI $150,000 DEM PRICE, ROBERT GAINESVILLE FL $130,000 DEM CAPSHAW, KATE LOS ANGELES CA $125,000 DEM SPIELBERG, STEVEN PACIFIC PALISADES CA $125,000 DEM LAUFER, MARSHA LANTANA FL $105,000 DEM BUNTROCK, DEAN L HINSDALE IL $100,000 GOP GENTINE, LOUIS P. ELKHART LAKE WI $100,000 GOP HEISING, MARK W ATHERTON CA $100,000 DEM LIEBMAN, THOMAS LAKE BARRINGTON IL $100,000 DEM MESSINGER, ALIDA R. SAINT PAUL MN $100,000 DEM MEYER, GWENDOLYN SONTHEIM MINNETONKA MN $100,000 DEM RICKETTS, LAURA WILMETTE IL $100,000 DEM SIMONS, ELIZABETH DIANE (LIZ) ATHERTON CA $100,000 DEM BONDERMAN, DJANGO FORT WORTH TX $95,000 DEM BONDERMAN, CALE FORT WORTH TX $90,000 DEM KIRK, CLAY NEW YORK NY $90,000 DEM KRANTZ, DONALD B (DON) MADISON WI $90,000 DEM STRYKER, PAT FORT COLLINS CO $90,000 DEM CARSEY, MARCY LOS ANGELES CA $50,000 DEM DELANEY, QUINN QUINN OAKLAND CA $50,000 DEM DYSON, ROB POUGHKEEPSIE NY $50,000 DEM HANEY, WILLIAM WAYLAND MA $50,000 DEM HARRIS SR, WILLIAM HAMILTON LEXINGTON MA $50,000 DEM HARRIS, WILLIAM MIAMI BEACH FL $50,000 DEM LANG, BARRY LOS ANGELES CA $50,000 DEM MINSKY-PRIMUS, LISA S. NEW YORK NY $50,000 DEM LAWSON, ERICA SAN FRANCISCO CA $50,000 DEM LAWSON, JEFFEREY SAN FRANCISCO CA $50,000 DEM RUBIN, ROBERT NEW YORK NY $50,000 DEM SNOWDON, MARGUERITE JACKSON WY $50,000 DEM STIEFEL, BARBARA CORAL GABLES FL $50,000 DEM BURSTEIN, BARTON PALO ALTO CA $40,000 DEM DUDA, JENNIFER LEE MENLO PARK CA $40,000 DEM DUDA, KENNETH JAMES MENLO PARK CA $40,000 DEM MCCORMACK, WINTHROP PORTLAND OR $40,000 DEM RYAN, ADAM MADISON WI $40,000 DEM SILBERSTEIN, STEPHEN MICHAEL BELVEDERE CA $40,000 DEM YOUNG, FRED M. RACINE WI $40,000 GOP LUBAR, DAVID J. MILWAUKEE WI $33,667 DEM LUBAR, MADELEINE KELLY FOX POINT WI $33,333 DEM LUBAR, MARIANNE S RIVER HILLS WI $33,333 DEM LUBAR, SHELDON B RIVER HILLS WI $33,333 DEM LUBAR, SUSAN MEQUON WI $33,333 DEM LUBAR, JOAN FOX POINT WI $33,000 DEM CLEARMAN, STEPHEN VALATIE NY $30,000 DEM MUNGER, WENDY PASADENA CA $30,000 DEM MISCIKOWSKI, CYNTHIA ANN LOS ANGELES CA $30,000 DEM STOLTE, CHRIST SEATTLE WA $30,000 DEM BAINUM, BRUCE FULTON MD $25,000 DEM DISNEY, TIMOTHY JOHN (TIM) ENCINO CA $25,000 DEM FLESSAS, JULIE MEQUON WI $25,000 DEM HABUSH, ROBERT L MILWAUKEE WI $25,000 DEM HARRIS, JEFFREY BROOKFIELD WI $25,000 GOP HARRIS, ROBERT JEFFREY (R J) BROOKFIELD WI $25,000 GOP HENDRICKS, KIMBERLEE K. JANESVILLE WI $25,000 GOP HOLLOWAY, SAMANTHA FORT WORTH TX $25,000 DEM KELLNER, TED MILWAUKEE WI $25,000 GOP MOSBERGER-TANG, NING BOULDER CO $25,000 DEM POTTER, BONNIE NEW YORK NY $25,000 DEM SCOTT, JAMES KEVIN LOS GATOS CA $25,000 DEM SONNENFELDT, MICHAEL NEW YORK NY $25,000 DEM STAYER, RALPH NAPLES FL $25,000 GOP TOLL, NANCY A. FRANKLIN WI $25,000 GOP WEBER, DONALD J (DON) LA CROSSE WI $25,000 GOP OPERATING ENGINEERS LOCAL 139 PEWAUKEE WI $24,000 DEM PLUMBERS & GASFITTERS LOCAL 75 MILWAUKEE WI $24,000 DEM WISCONSIN LABORERS DEFOREST WI $24,000 DEM ROGER J ROTH JR CAMPAIGN CMTE APPLETON WI $22,070 GOP MASON FOR RACINE RACINE WI $20,500 DEM WAUKESHA COUNTY DEM PARTY WAUKESHA WI $20,380 DEM HASELOW, ROBERT EDINA MN $20,000 DEM MILLIKEN, WESTON F LOS ANGELES CA $20,000 DEM MOSLING, JOHN P PICKETT WI $20,000 GOP NICHOLS, THERESE A. ELM GROVE WI $20,000 GOP PEARL, BARBARA NEW YORK NY $20,000 DEM PENZEY, WILLIAM WAUWATOSA WI $20,000 DEM SCRIPPS, SEBASTIAN NEW CANAAN CT $20,000 DEM HANSEN, MICHAEL L. FORT LAUDERDALE FL $17,000 GOP BEIDLER, FRANCIS LAKE FOREST IL $15,000 DEM HALL, DAVID W MADISON WI $15,000 DEM DEVEREAUX, MARGIE MADISON WI $15,000 DEM GOLDMAN, DOUGLAS SAN FRANCISCO CA $15,000 DEM GOLDMAN, LISA SAN FRANCISCO CA $15,000 DEM ORR, DOMINIC SARATOGA CA $15,000 DEM

Top donors to Wisconsin political parties in 2023 – loophole allows wealthy to bypass legal limits and steer millions to Supreme Court candidates was originally published by The Badger Project.