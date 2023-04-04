Top 20 Donors to State Political Parties
George Soros, Steven Spielberg and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman among rich donors across U.S. pouring money into Wisconsin.
Normally an off-year election wouldn’t attract a lot of attention or campaign donations, but the 2023 race for Wisconsin Supreme Court is not normal.
The winner of the race between Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, the left-wing candidate, and former Justice Daniel Kelly, the right-wing candidate, will either flip the court’s majority to the left for the first time in years, or keep it on the right. That’s huge for a court that will likely be ruling soon on the legality of abortion, the state’s highly gerrymandered maps and perhaps even the votes in next year’s presidential election.
So campaign cash is flooding into Wisconsin, especially into the coffers of the state’s political parties. That’s because a loophole in state law allows wealthy donors — from both inside and outside the state — to circumvent campaign finance limits and route huge sums to the candidates.
While state law caps the amount a donor can give a candidate, no limits currently exist on what one can donate to a political party. And nothing limits what a political party can give to a candidate. So big donations to the political parties mean big transfers of cash to the candidates.
The loophole was opened by court decisions in recent years. State Democrats have proposed bills to close the loophole, but Republicans in control of the legislature have ignored them. So Democrats are now using the loophole to their advantage, raising huge sums through the state party.
In the first three months of 2023, Reid Hoffman, a California billionaire who co-founded LinkedIn, donated $2 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Liberal megadonor George Soros and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose family owns the Hyatt Hotels chain, each gave the party $1 million. Steven Spielberg and his wife, the actress Kate Capshaw from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, each donated $125,000 to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
Liz Uihlein, one-half of the right-wing, billionaire couple who owns the shipping supplies company ULINE, donated $500,000 to the Republican Party of Wisconsin this year. But wealthy donors to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin have been much more active this year, and in recent years, than those to the GOP.
Instead, right-wing mega-donors like Liz Uihlein and her husband Dick are spending millions independent of the parties and the campaigns, using Super PACs to run advertisements promoting Kelly, their preferred candidate, and attacking Protasiewicz.
Below is a list of the top donors to political parties in Wisconsin in 2023.
|DONOR
|CITY
|STATE
|TOTAL
|PARTY
|HOFFMAN, REID GARRETT
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|CA
|$2,000,000
|DEM
|PRITZKER, J.B.
|CHICAGO
|IL
|$1,000,000
|DEM
|SOROS, GEORGE
|NEW YORK
|NY
|$1,000,000
|DEM
|JURVETSON, KARLA
|LOS ALTOS
|CA
|$500,000
|DEM
|SCHUSTERMAN, LYNN
|TULSA
|OK
|$500,000
|DEM
|SCHUSTERMAN, STACY
|TULSA
|OK
|$500,000
|DEM
|UIHLEIN, LIZ
|LAKE BLUFF
|IL
|$500,000
|GOP
|UIHLEIN, LYNDE B.
|MILWAUKEE
|WI
|$400,000
|DEM
|EYCHANER, FRED
|CHICAGO
|IL
|$250,000
|DEM
|PAGE, GLORIA
|LOS ALTOS
|CA
|$250,000
|DEM
|SINGH, NINA
|SAN FRANCISCO
|CA
|$250,000
|DEM
|SNOWDON JR, EDWARD
|NEW YORK
|NY
|$190,000
|DEM
|GUND, LOUISE
|BERKELEY
|CA
|$150,000
|DEM
|HERRO, DAVID G.
|MIAMI BEACH
|FL
|$150,000
|GOP
|KERN, DEBORAH
|FOX POINT
|WI
|$150,000
|DEM
|UIHLEIN, LYNDE B.
|RIVER HILLS
|WI
|$150,000
|DEM
|PRICE, ROBERT
|GAINESVILLE
|FL
|$130,000
|DEM
|CAPSHAW, KATE
|LOS ANGELES
|CA
|$125,000
|DEM
|SPIELBERG, STEVEN
|PACIFIC PALISADES
|CA
|$125,000
|DEM
|LAUFER, MARSHA
|LANTANA
|FL
|$105,000
|DEM
|BUNTROCK, DEAN L
|HINSDALE
|IL
|$100,000
|GOP
|GENTINE, LOUIS P.
|ELKHART LAKE
|WI
|$100,000
|GOP
|HEISING, MARK W
|ATHERTON
|CA
|$100,000
|DEM
|LIEBMAN, THOMAS
|LAKE BARRINGTON
|IL
|$100,000
|DEM
|MESSINGER, ALIDA R.
|SAINT PAUL
|MN
|$100,000
|DEM
|MEYER, GWENDOLYN SONTHEIM
|MINNETONKA
|MN
|$100,000
|DEM
|RICKETTS, LAURA
|WILMETTE
|IL
|$100,000
|DEM
|SIMONS, ELIZABETH DIANE (LIZ)
|ATHERTON
|CA
|$100,000
|DEM
|BONDERMAN, DJANGO
|FORT WORTH
|TX
|$95,000
|DEM
|BONDERMAN, CALE
|FORT WORTH
|TX
|$90,000
|DEM
|KIRK, CLAY
|NEW YORK
|NY
|$90,000
|DEM
|KRANTZ, DONALD B (DON)
|MADISON
|WI
|$90,000
|DEM
|STRYKER, PAT
|FORT COLLINS
|CO
|$90,000
|DEM
|CARSEY, MARCY
|LOS ANGELES
|CA
|$50,000
|DEM
|DELANEY, QUINN QUINN
|OAKLAND
|CA
|$50,000
|DEM
|DYSON, ROB
|POUGHKEEPSIE
|NY
|$50,000
|DEM
|HANEY, WILLIAM
|WAYLAND
|MA
|$50,000
|DEM
|HARRIS SR, WILLIAM HAMILTON
|LEXINGTON
|MA
|$50,000
|DEM
|HARRIS, WILLIAM
|MIAMI BEACH
|FL
|$50,000
|DEM
|LANG, BARRY
|LOS ANGELES
|CA
|$50,000
|DEM
|MINSKY-PRIMUS, LISA S.
|NEW YORK
|NY
|$50,000
|DEM
|LAWSON, ERICA
|SAN FRANCISCO
|CA
|$50,000
|DEM
|LAWSON, JEFFEREY
|SAN FRANCISCO
|CA
|$50,000
|DEM
|RUBIN, ROBERT
|NEW YORK
|NY
|$50,000
|DEM
|SNOWDON, MARGUERITE
|JACKSON
|WY
|$50,000
|DEM
|STIEFEL, BARBARA
|CORAL GABLES
|FL
|$50,000
|DEM
|BURSTEIN, BARTON
|PALO ALTO
|CA
|$40,000
|DEM
|DUDA, JENNIFER LEE
|MENLO PARK
|CA
|$40,000
|DEM
|DUDA, KENNETH JAMES
|MENLO PARK
|CA
|$40,000
|DEM
|MCCORMACK, WINTHROP
|PORTLAND
|OR
|$40,000
|DEM
|RYAN, ADAM
|MADISON
|WI
|$40,000
|DEM
|SILBERSTEIN, STEPHEN MICHAEL
|BELVEDERE
|CA
|$40,000
|DEM
|YOUNG, FRED M.
|RACINE
|WI
|$40,000
|GOP
|LUBAR, DAVID J.
|MILWAUKEE
|WI
|$33,667
|DEM
|LUBAR, MADELEINE KELLY
|FOX POINT
|WI
|$33,333
|DEM
|LUBAR, MARIANNE S
|RIVER HILLS
|WI
|$33,333
|DEM
|LUBAR, SHELDON B
|RIVER HILLS
|WI
|$33,333
|DEM
|LUBAR, SUSAN
|MEQUON
|WI
|$33,333
|DEM
|LUBAR, JOAN
|FOX POINT
|WI
|$33,000
|DEM
|CLEARMAN, STEPHEN
|VALATIE
|NY
|$30,000
|DEM
|MUNGER, WENDY
|PASADENA
|CA
|$30,000
|DEM
|MISCIKOWSKI, CYNTHIA ANN
|LOS ANGELES
|CA
|$30,000
|DEM
|STOLTE, CHRIST
|SEATTLE
|WA
|$30,000
|DEM
|BAINUM, BRUCE
|FULTON
|MD
|$25,000
|DEM
|DISNEY, TIMOTHY JOHN (TIM)
|ENCINO
|CA
|$25,000
|DEM
|FLESSAS, JULIE
|MEQUON
|WI
|$25,000
|DEM
|HABUSH, ROBERT L
|MILWAUKEE
|WI
|$25,000
|DEM
|HARRIS, JEFFREY
|BROOKFIELD
|WI
|$25,000
|GOP
|HARRIS, ROBERT JEFFREY (R J)
|BROOKFIELD
|WI
|$25,000
|GOP
|HENDRICKS, KIMBERLEE K.
|JANESVILLE
|WI
|$25,000
|GOP
|HOLLOWAY, SAMANTHA
|FORT WORTH
|TX
|$25,000
|DEM
|KELLNER, TED
|MILWAUKEE
|WI
|$25,000
|GOP
|MOSBERGER-TANG, NING
|BOULDER
|CO
|$25,000
|DEM
|POTTER, BONNIE
|NEW YORK
|NY
|$25,000
|DEM
|SCOTT, JAMES KEVIN
|LOS GATOS
|CA
|$25,000
|DEM
|SONNENFELDT, MICHAEL
|NEW YORK
|NY
|$25,000
|DEM
|STAYER, RALPH
|NAPLES
|FL
|$25,000
|GOP
|TOLL, NANCY A.
|FRANKLIN
|WI
|$25,000
|GOP
|WEBER, DONALD J (DON)
|LA CROSSE
|WI
|$25,000
|GOP
|OPERATING ENGINEERS LOCAL 139
|PEWAUKEE
|WI
|$24,000
|DEM
|PLUMBERS & GASFITTERS LOCAL 75
|MILWAUKEE
|WI
|$24,000
|DEM
|WISCONSIN LABORERS
|DEFOREST
|WI
|$24,000
|DEM
|ROGER J ROTH JR CAMPAIGN CMTE
|APPLETON
|WI
|$22,070
|GOP
|MASON FOR RACINE
|RACINE
|WI
|$20,500
|DEM
|WAUKESHA COUNTY DEM PARTY
|WAUKESHA
|WI
|$20,380
|DEM
|HASELOW, ROBERT
|EDINA
|MN
|$20,000
|DEM
|MILLIKEN, WESTON F
|LOS ANGELES
|CA
|$20,000
|DEM
|MOSLING, JOHN P
|PICKETT
|WI
|$20,000
|GOP
|NICHOLS, THERESE A.
|ELM GROVE
|WI
|$20,000
|GOP
|PEARL, BARBARA
|NEW YORK
|NY
|$20,000
|DEM
|PENZEY, WILLIAM
|WAUWATOSA
|WI
|$20,000
|DEM
|SCRIPPS, SEBASTIAN
|NEW CANAAN
|CT
|$20,000
|DEM
|HANSEN, MICHAEL L.
|FORT LAUDERDALE
|FL
|$17,000
|GOP
|BEIDLER, FRANCIS
|LAKE FOREST
|IL
|$15,000
|DEM
|HALL, DAVID W
|MADISON
|WI
|$15,000
|DEM
|DEVEREAUX, MARGIE
|MADISON
|WI
|$15,000
|DEM
|GOLDMAN, DOUGLAS
|SAN FRANCISCO
|CA
|$15,000
|DEM
|GOLDMAN, LISA
|SAN FRANCISCO
|CA
|$15,000
|DEM
|ORR, DOMINIC
|SARATOGA
|CA
|$15,000
|DEM
Top donors to Wisconsin political parties in 2023 – loophole allows wealthy to bypass legal limits and steer millions to Supreme Court candidates was originally published by The Badger Project.
