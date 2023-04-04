The Badger Project
Campaign Cash

Top 20 Donors to State Political Parties

George Soros, Steven Spielberg and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman among rich donors across U.S. pouring money into Wisconsin.

By , The Badger Project - Apr 4th, 2023 02:41 pm
Clockwise from top left: Reid Hoffman, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, George Soros, Steven Spielberg, Karla Jurvetson and Liz Uihlein. Photo from the Badger Project.

Normally an off-year election wouldn’t attract a lot of attention or campaign donations, but the 2023 race for Wisconsin Supreme Court is not normal.

The winner of the race between Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, the left-wing candidate, and former Justice Daniel Kelly, the right-wing candidate, will either flip the court’s majority to the left for the first time in years, or keep it on the right. That’s huge for a court that will likely be ruling soon on the legality of abortion, the state’s highly gerrymandered maps and perhaps even the votes in next year’s presidential election.

So campaign cash is flooding into Wisconsin, especially into the coffers of the state’s political parties. That’s because a loophole in state law allows wealthy donors — from both inside and outside the state — to circumvent campaign finance limits and route huge sums to the candidates.

While state law caps the amount a donor can give a candidate, no limits currently exist on what one can donate to a political party. And nothing limits what a political party can give to a candidate. So big donations to the political parties mean big transfers of cash to the candidates.

The loophole was opened by court decisions in recent years. State Democrats have proposed bills to close the loophole, but Republicans in control of the legislature have ignored them. So Democrats are now using the loophole to their advantage, raising huge sums through the state party.

In the first three months of 2023, Reid Hoffman, a California billionaire who co-founded LinkedIn, donated $2 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Liberal megadonor George Soros and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose family owns the Hyatt Hotels chain, each gave the party $1 million. Steven Spielberg and his wife, the actress Kate Capshaw from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, each donated $125,000 to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Liz Uihlein, one-half of the right-wing, billionaire couple who owns the shipping supplies company ULINE, donated $500,000 to the Republican Party of Wisconsin this year. But wealthy donors to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin have been much more active this year, and in recent years, than those to the GOP.

Instead, right-wing mega-donors like Liz Uihlein and her husband Dick are spending millions independent of the parties and the campaigns, using Super PACs to run advertisements promoting Kelly, their preferred candidate, and attacking Protasiewicz.

Below is a list of the top donors to political parties in Wisconsin in 2023.

DONOR CITY STATE TOTAL PARTY
HOFFMAN, REID GARRETT MOUNTAIN VIEW CA $2,000,000 DEM
PRITZKER, J.B. CHICAGO IL $1,000,000 DEM
SOROS, GEORGE NEW YORK NY $1,000,000 DEM
JURVETSON, KARLA LOS ALTOS CA $500,000 DEM
SCHUSTERMAN, LYNN TULSA OK $500,000 DEM
SCHUSTERMAN, STACY TULSA OK $500,000 DEM
UIHLEIN, LIZ LAKE BLUFF IL $500,000 GOP
UIHLEIN, LYNDE B. MILWAUKEE WI $400,000 DEM
EYCHANER, FRED CHICAGO IL $250,000 DEM
PAGE, GLORIA LOS ALTOS CA $250,000 DEM
SINGH, NINA SAN FRANCISCO CA $250,000 DEM
SNOWDON JR, EDWARD NEW YORK NY $190,000 DEM
GUND, LOUISE BERKELEY CA $150,000 DEM
HERRO, DAVID G. MIAMI BEACH FL $150,000 GOP
KERN, DEBORAH FOX POINT WI $150,000 DEM
UIHLEIN, LYNDE B. RIVER HILLS WI $150,000 DEM
PRICE, ROBERT GAINESVILLE FL $130,000 DEM
CAPSHAW, KATE LOS ANGELES CA $125,000 DEM
SPIELBERG, STEVEN PACIFIC PALISADES CA $125,000 DEM
LAUFER, MARSHA LANTANA FL $105,000 DEM
BUNTROCK, DEAN L HINSDALE IL $100,000 GOP
GENTINE, LOUIS P. ELKHART LAKE WI $100,000 GOP
HEISING, MARK W ATHERTON CA $100,000 DEM
LIEBMAN, THOMAS LAKE BARRINGTON IL $100,000 DEM
MESSINGER, ALIDA R. SAINT PAUL MN $100,000 DEM
MEYER, GWENDOLYN SONTHEIM MINNETONKA MN $100,000 DEM
RICKETTS, LAURA WILMETTE IL $100,000 DEM
SIMONS, ELIZABETH DIANE (LIZ) ATHERTON CA $100,000 DEM
BONDERMAN, DJANGO FORT WORTH TX $95,000 DEM
BONDERMAN, CALE FORT WORTH TX $90,000 DEM
KIRK, CLAY NEW YORK NY $90,000 DEM
KRANTZ, DONALD B (DON) MADISON WI $90,000 DEM
STRYKER, PAT FORT COLLINS CO $90,000 DEM
CARSEY, MARCY LOS ANGELES CA $50,000 DEM
DELANEY, QUINN QUINN OAKLAND CA $50,000 DEM
DYSON, ROB POUGHKEEPSIE NY $50,000 DEM
HANEY, WILLIAM WAYLAND MA $50,000 DEM
HARRIS SR, WILLIAM HAMILTON LEXINGTON MA $50,000 DEM
HARRIS, WILLIAM MIAMI BEACH FL $50,000 DEM
LANG, BARRY LOS ANGELES CA $50,000 DEM
MINSKY-PRIMUS, LISA S. NEW YORK NY $50,000 DEM
LAWSON, ERICA SAN FRANCISCO CA $50,000 DEM
LAWSON, JEFFEREY SAN FRANCISCO CA $50,000 DEM
RUBIN, ROBERT NEW YORK NY $50,000 DEM
SNOWDON, MARGUERITE JACKSON WY $50,000 DEM
STIEFEL, BARBARA CORAL GABLES FL $50,000 DEM
BURSTEIN, BARTON PALO ALTO CA $40,000 DEM
DUDA, JENNIFER LEE MENLO PARK CA $40,000 DEM
DUDA, KENNETH JAMES MENLO PARK CA $40,000 DEM
MCCORMACK, WINTHROP PORTLAND OR $40,000 DEM
RYAN, ADAM MADISON WI $40,000 DEM
SILBERSTEIN, STEPHEN MICHAEL BELVEDERE CA $40,000 DEM
YOUNG, FRED M. RACINE WI $40,000 GOP
LUBAR, DAVID J. MILWAUKEE WI $33,667 DEM
LUBAR, MADELEINE KELLY FOX POINT WI $33,333 DEM
LUBAR, MARIANNE S RIVER HILLS WI $33,333 DEM
LUBAR, SHELDON B RIVER HILLS WI $33,333 DEM
LUBAR, SUSAN MEQUON WI $33,333 DEM
LUBAR, JOAN FOX POINT WI $33,000 DEM
CLEARMAN, STEPHEN VALATIE NY $30,000 DEM
MUNGER, WENDY PASADENA CA $30,000 DEM
MISCIKOWSKI, CYNTHIA ANN LOS ANGELES CA $30,000 DEM
STOLTE, CHRIST SEATTLE WA $30,000 DEM
BAINUM, BRUCE FULTON MD $25,000 DEM
DISNEY, TIMOTHY JOHN (TIM) ENCINO CA $25,000 DEM
FLESSAS, JULIE MEQUON WI $25,000 DEM
HABUSH, ROBERT L MILWAUKEE WI $25,000 DEM
HARRIS, JEFFREY BROOKFIELD WI $25,000 GOP
HARRIS, ROBERT JEFFREY (R J) BROOKFIELD WI $25,000 GOP
HENDRICKS, KIMBERLEE K. JANESVILLE WI $25,000 GOP
HOLLOWAY, SAMANTHA FORT WORTH TX $25,000 DEM
KELLNER, TED MILWAUKEE WI $25,000 GOP
MOSBERGER-TANG, NING BOULDER CO $25,000 DEM
POTTER, BONNIE NEW YORK NY $25,000 DEM
SCOTT, JAMES KEVIN LOS GATOS CA $25,000 DEM
SONNENFELDT, MICHAEL NEW YORK NY $25,000 DEM
STAYER, RALPH NAPLES FL $25,000 GOP
TOLL, NANCY A. FRANKLIN WI $25,000 GOP
WEBER, DONALD J (DON) LA CROSSE WI $25,000 GOP
OPERATING ENGINEERS LOCAL 139 PEWAUKEE WI $24,000 DEM
PLUMBERS & GASFITTERS LOCAL 75 MILWAUKEE WI $24,000 DEM
WISCONSIN LABORERS DEFOREST WI $24,000 DEM
ROGER J ROTH JR CAMPAIGN CMTE APPLETON WI $22,070 GOP
MASON FOR RACINE RACINE WI $20,500 DEM
WAUKESHA COUNTY DEM PARTY WAUKESHA WI $20,380 DEM
HASELOW, ROBERT EDINA MN $20,000 DEM
MILLIKEN, WESTON F LOS ANGELES CA $20,000 DEM
MOSLING, JOHN P PICKETT WI $20,000 GOP
NICHOLS, THERESE A. ELM GROVE WI $20,000 GOP
PEARL, BARBARA NEW YORK NY $20,000 DEM
PENZEY, WILLIAM WAUWATOSA WI $20,000 DEM
SCRIPPS, SEBASTIAN NEW CANAAN CT $20,000 DEM
HANSEN, MICHAEL L. FORT LAUDERDALE FL $17,000 GOP
BEIDLER, FRANCIS LAKE FOREST IL $15,000 DEM
HALL, DAVID W MADISON WI $15,000 DEM
DEVEREAUX, MARGIE MADISON WI $15,000 DEM
GOLDMAN, DOUGLAS SAN FRANCISCO CA $15,000 DEM
GOLDMAN, LISA SAN FRANCISCO CA $15,000 DEM
ORR, DOMINIC SARATOGA CA $15,000 DEM

Top donors to Wisconsin political parties in 2023 – loophole allows wealthy to bypass legal limits and steer millions to Supreme Court candidates was originally published by The Badger Project.

