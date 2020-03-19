Milwaukee Food Pantries and Meal Programs Still Running

Plus, ways you can help.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

As COVID-19 keeps residents in their homes, access to food is becoming increasingly difficult for some Milwaukee residents. Below is a list of food pantries and meal programs operating around the city for those who need it.

Note that this is not a complete list, and circumstances have been changing rapidly so some of the listed sites may have closed their doors by the time you read this. Please call before visiting a site.

Monday-Friday meal programs

Both Milwaukee Public Schools and the Boys and Girls Club will be offering “grab-and-go” meal programs for young people.

MPS will be providing lunches at 20 sites Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. See the full list of sites here, and a map of locations here.

The Boys and Girls Club will be providing lunch and dinner for those under 18 at multiple locations. Locations and times can be found here.

Finding food pantries

Use the 2-1-1 Wisconsin website to find the food pantry in your neighborhood.

Call Impact at 2-1-1, which can connect you to food pantries and meal programs. You can also text your ZIP code to TXT-211.

Capuchin Community Services runs several food pantries in the Milwaukee area. Some of the locations include House of Peace, 1702 W. Walnut St.; Hope House, 209 W. Orchard St.; and more. For the full list and times click here.

Eastbrook Church is located at 5353 N. Green Bay Ave. The food pantry is open Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information call (414) 228-5220, ext. 110.

Interchange Food Pantry is located at 130 E. Juneau Ave. Its hours are Tuesdays 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information call (414) 551-2184 or visit its Facebook page.

Riverwest Food Pantry is located at 924 E. Clarke St. Its hours are Tuesdays 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. For more information, call (414) 301-1478, or visit its website or Facebook page.

Feeding America supplies locations all over the North Side. Visit its website for a full list of locations and hours. Before visiting a location, call to ensure it is still open.

Want to volunteer to help distribute food?

Feeding America is looking for individual volunteers to help supply local food pantries. Visit Feeding America’s website to sign up to volunteer.

The Hunger Task Force is also looking for volunteers over 18 to help supply local food pantries. Visit the Hunger Task Force’s website.

The Milwaukee Community Care and Mutual Aid Collective is also organizing around staffing and stock food pantries, delivering food to those who cannot leave their homes, as well as a number of other community aid projects. Visit its Facebook page or email them at milwaukeewicare@gmail.com to help out.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.