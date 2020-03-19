Milwaukee County Releases Interactive Map of COVID-19 Outbreak

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management has developed an interactive map keeping track of the COVID-19 pandemic in the county.

The map does not reveal any personal data about individual confirmed cases, nor does it identify exact locations. Instead, it keeps track of the number of confirmed cases by census tract, deaths (there are no confirmed deaths so far) and also shows the range of ages that have been infected.

“The hope is this map will provide resources for our health departments, first responders and for the public,” said Dr. Ben Weston, director of Medical Services for Milwaukee County in a media briefing. Weston said the county will update the map twice daily, adding, “I think that’ll increase as the numbers become more dynamic.”

Currently, there are 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, up from 50 yesterday. And so far, the age groups with the most confirmed cases are 40-49-year-olds followed by 20-29-year-olds.

Right now, because of guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services , only samples from hospitalized symptomatic cases, critical cases and symptomatic healthcare workers are being tested. The high showing of 20-29-year-old cases suggests young people should not take lightly the health dangers posed by COVID-19.

The map is interactive and allows users to put layers on the data, so they can see how the virus is affecting the region by age group, race and income at a census tract levels. Cases are mapped by placing a dot in the middle of the home census tract of the individual.

Jeanette Kowalik, City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner, said the Milwaukee Health Department Laboratory has tested 647 specimens from more than 500 patients. Including 115 specimens yesterday for 110 patients in compliance with state guidance on who should and shouldn’t have a processed test.

Mayor Tom Barrett said concerns remain about the supply of critical testing equipment and reagents, as well as personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and first responders on the frontline of the pandemic here in Milwaukee County.

So how can you help? Well, Barrett said, “The overriding message remains the same: Stay at home as much as you possibly can.”

George L. Christenson, Milwaukee County Clerk and head of the Milwaukee County Election Commission, said that clerks’ office is closed to all in-person business except marriage licenses, for which an appointment must be made.

He also said the commission is working to ensure elections run as smoothly as possible in April, as there has been no move by the state to postpone the election. The commission has a voter information hotline at 414-278-VOTE (8683). He asked for patience on election night as the large quantity of mail-in ballots would take extra time for municipalities to process.

Christenson also announced that a female employee with the Milwaukee County Election Commission had tested positive for COVID-19. That individual is currently at home in Oak Creek and “recovering quite nicely.” This person had not been in the courthouse since March 10 and did not become symptomatic until the 14th.