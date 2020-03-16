Senators Must Pass Coronavirus Act
House passed relief bill goes to Senate, Johnson and Baldwin should support it.
COVID-19 is here, and it has been a sobering week for Wisconsin. As schools close, sporting events cancel, and grocery aisles go bare, there is a sense of uneasiness.
In this time of need, communities across our state are coming together, whether it is the governor declaring a state of emergency or local school districts continuing to provide free meals for students. They are acting to protect the safety and wellbeing of Wisconsinites.
And, that’s what the people of Wisconsin should expect of their elected officials, during a time in which we need all hands on deck.
In our nation’s capital, there is a welcomed bipartisan effort as Republicans, Democrats and even President Donald Trump have come together in support of the Families First CoronaVirus Response Act., which passed the House of Representatives on a vote of 363-40.
People across our state are being forced to make the difficult decision between going to work sick or staying home without pay. They fear getting other people sick but they also fear not being able to pay their utility bill or mortgage.
While the Families First CoronaVirus Act is not perfect, it is the first step to providing the resources to protect the health and well-being of our citizens by providing two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of family medical leave, extending unemployment insurance, expanding food assistance, and increasing Medicaid funding.
This vital legislation is now with the Senate, and I urge Wisconsin Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin to support this bipartisan act. We need our federal representatives to lead in this time of uncertainty and advocate for resources that will help our people, their families, and our businesses.
As Governor Evers has stated, “this bipartisan effort to respond to the public health emergency that our nation faces is critical and must come quickly to ensure an appropriate public health and economic response.”
As elected officials, protecting Wisconsinites should be our number one priority. We simply do not have time for partisan politics. Coronavirus won’t wait, nor should we. Senator Johnson and Senator Baldwin please support the Families First CoronaVirus Act.
Sarah Godlewski is Wisconsin’s state treasurer. This column was produced in cooperation with the Progressive Media Project, which is run by The Progressive magazine.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Back in the News: David Clarke Is Still Crazy - Bruce Murphy - Mar 16th, 2020
- Op Ed: Senators Must Pass Coronavirus Act - Sarah Godlewski - Mar 16th, 2020
- Dining: Evers Says State Bars, Restaurants Can Stay Open - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- Archbishop Listecki Suspends the Public Celebration of Masses - Archdiocese of Milwaukee - Mar 16th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Prohibit Mass Gatherings of 50 People or More - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 16th, 2020
- MPS Offers Breakfast and Lunch To Go - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- Please Vote Absentee In Spring Election - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- AG Kaul Warns Wisconsin Residents of COVID-19 Scams and Price Gouging - Josh Kaul - Mar 16th, 2020
- St. Ann Center Temporarily Closes March 18 - St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care - Mar 16th, 2020
- MCTS Riders Encouraged to Limit Non-Essential Travel - Milwaukee County Transit System - Mar 16th, 2020
- Public market suspends public dining & seating; will remain open for carry out and to-go orders - Milwaukee Public Market - Mar 16th, 2020
- An Important Message from The Bartolotta Restaurants - The Bartolotta Restaurants - Mar 16th, 2020
- Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to Suspend Operations Indefinitely - Potawatomi Hotel & Casino - Mar 16th, 2020
- Gov. Evers, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin National Guard Work to Bring Grand Princess Cruise Ship Passengers Safely Back to Wisconsin - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 16th, 2020
- Dining: List of Restaurants Offering Delivery, Carryout - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 15th, 2020
- Milwaukee Public Schools to begin distribution of meals and instructional materials - Milwaukee Public Schools - Mar 15th, 2020
- Advocate Aurora Health adopts a no-visitor policy, with a few exceptions - Advocate Aurora Health - Mar 15th, 2020
- Want $130? City Needs Poll Workers - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 15th, 2020
- Milwaukee Public Library to Close Public Locations March 16-29 - Milwaukee Public Library - Mar 15th, 2020
- 33 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - WPR Staff - Mar 15th, 2020
- Now Serving: Stone Creek Temporarily Closes In Response to Coronavirus - Michael Holloway - Mar 15th, 2020
- First Stage cancels all remaining performances of GRETEL! - First Stage - Mar 15th, 2020
- Second Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Discovered in the City of Milwaukee - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 14th, 2020
- Franklin Health Department reports positive case of COVID-19 - City of Franklin Health Department - Mar 14th, 2020
- Legislators Take No Action on Pandemic - Melanie Conklin - Mar 14th, 2020
- State’s Republicans Oppose Coronavirus Bill - Allison Stevens - Mar 14th, 2020
- 27 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - WPR Staff - Mar 14th, 2020
- Governor Evers directs WisDOT to issue COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits - Wisconsin Department of Transportation - Mar 14th, 2020
- Washington County Begins Emergency Protocols to Mitigate COVID-19 Spread - Washington County - Mar 14th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Updates Regarding COVID-19 - County Executive Chris Abele - Mar 14th, 2020
- 19 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - Shamane Mills - Mar 14th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Mandates Closing All K-12 Schools - WPR Staff - Mar 14th, 2020
- WAUMC cancels all worship, church activities from March 15 – 29; includes Milwaukee Hot Club performance - Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church - Mar 14th, 2020
- Discovery World Temporarily Closed to Public Beginning Saturday, March 14 - Discovery World - Mar 13th, 2020
- First Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Confirmed in the City of Milwaukee - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 13th, 2020
- Giannis Pledges $100,000 for Fiserv Workers - Graham Kilmer - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Public Schools close effective Monday, March 16, 2020 - Milwaukee Public Schools - Mar 13th, 2020
- Dining: Bars, Restaurants and COVID-19 - Graham Kilmer - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Ballet’s PUSH. performance cancelled - Milwaukee Ballet - Mar 13th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Mandate Statewide Closure of All K-12 Wisconsin Schools - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Preparing for COVID-19 Outbreak - Corri Hess - Mar 13th, 2020
- Senator Baldwin Helps Introduce Bill to Expand Free Coronavirus Testing - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Arts Groups Suspending Shows - Dominique Paul Noth - Mar 13th, 2020
- The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is Canceling All Performances Through March 23 Due to EverIncreasing Concerns Over the Spread of the COVID-19 Virus - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Mar 13th, 2020
- Op Ed: How You Can Prevent Spread of COVID-19 - State Sen. Jennifer Shilling - Mar 13th, 2020
- Blood donation appointments, local community blood drives being canceled due to concerns about coronavirus - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Area School Districts to Close - Press Release - Mar 13th, 2020
- City Hall: Public Meeting, Courthouse Cancelations Begin - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 13th, 2020
- Alice Cooper Postpones Spring 2020 Tour - Wisconsin Center District - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Issues Proclamation About COVID-19 - County Executive Chris Abele - Mar 13th, 2020
- Johnson Spokesman Addresses Coronavirus Precautions - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson - Mar 13th, 2020
- Evers Addresses COVID-19 in Wisconsin - Melanie Conklin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Suspend all Performances and Public Events Through April 5, 2020 - Milwaukee Repertory Theater - Mar 13th, 2020
- Pocan Receives CDC Answers on Coronavirus Testing Capacity - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 13th, 2020
- Statement from Marcus Performing Arts Center - Marcus Performing Arts Center - Mar 12th, 2020
- An urgent message regarding First Stage performance schedule due to COVID-19 - First Stage - Mar 12th, 2020
- UWM cancels all study abroad programs; Foundation employee tests negative for coronavirus - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 12th, 2020
- Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Cancels March 19th Neighborhood Night and Postpones April 4th Birthday Party - Betty Brinn Children’s Museum - Mar 12th, 2020
- Elections Commission Takes Action on COVID-19 Issues for April 7 and May 12 Elections - Wisconsin Elections Commission - Mar 12th, 2020
- The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is Canceling March 13-15 Performances at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Due to Ever-Increasing Concerns Over the Spread of the COVID-19 Virus - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Mar 12th, 2020
- Milwaukee Health Department issues guidelines for travel and mass gatherings - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 12th, 2020
- Lakefront Brewery Closing to the Public Until Further Notice - Lakefront Brewery - Mar 12th, 2020
- Two Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Dane County - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 12th, 2020
- Pocan: Coronavirus Testing Capacity Shortage Explained - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 12th, 2020
- 54th Annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been Canceled - Westown Association - Mar 12th, 2020
- Universities Make Changes in Face of COVID-19 - Rich Kremer - Mar 12th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Declares Public Health Emergency Due to COVID-19 - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 12th, 2020
- Pocan: Military Bases Abroad Possibly Lack Coronavirus Test Kits - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 12th, 2020
- City Hall: Milwaukee Preparing for the Arrival of Coronavirus - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM to suspend in-person classes after spring break, until April 10 - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 11th, 2020
- Three Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 11th, 2020
- In Letter to Trump, Baldwin and Senate Democrats Call for Coronavirus Economic Response Focused on Helping Workers and Families Most Harmed - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 11th, 2020
- Johnson Discusses Coronavirus on MSNBC - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson - Mar 11th, 2020
- State’s Election Clerks Prepare for COVID-19 - Rob Mentzer - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM Employee Tested for Coronavirus - Alana Watson - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM Foundation employee tested for coronavirus; spring break extended - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 10th, 2020
- Wisconsin Ginseng Festival Cancelled - Rob Mentzer - Mar 10th, 2020
- Coronavirus Could Hit State Economy Harder - Erik Gunn - Mar 10th, 2020
- Third Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 10th, 2020
- DFI Reminds Investors to Beware of Con Artists Looking to Profit from Fear and Uncertainty Related to COVID-19 - Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions - Mar 9th, 2020
- Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin urges blood donation to maintain adequate blood supply as coronavirus outbreak continues - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin - Mar 9th, 2020
- Coronavirus Likely to Hit Milwaukee, Officials Say - Corri Hess - Mar 6th, 2020
- Op Ed: Coronavirus and Candor - Bill Kaplan - Mar 4th, 2020
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Calls on Insurance Companies to Put People over Junk Plan Profits Amidst Coronavirus Concerns - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 3rd, 2020
- Pocan Questions Removal of COVID-19 Cases Tested from CDC Website - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 2nd, 2020
Op-Ed
-
State Now 23rd in Healthcare OutcomesMar 15th, 2020 by State Sen. Jeff Smith
-
Natural Areas Program Protects State’s BeautyMar 14th, 2020 by Spencer Black
-
How You Can Prevent Spread of COVID-19Mar 13th, 2020 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling