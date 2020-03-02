Some 600 guests attended event at Hyatt Regency, raising more than $200,000 for unique youth services.

The 10th Annual Grand Slam Charity Jam benefit was held Saturday February 29th at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee to raise money for Camp Hometown Heroes.

This year’s headliner was comedy legend Jay Leno, who hosted NBC’s “ The Tonight Show” from 1992 to 2009. Opening the evening’s entertainment was singer/songwriter Matt Wynn, and included a special appearance by the military quartet, Voices of Service, who recently performed on “America’s Got Talent”.

Some 600 guests, including Milwaukee-area business and community leaders, helped raise more than $200,000 to help benefit Camp Hometown Heroes, the free summer camp for children who have lost a parent or sibling who served in the U.S. Military, Camp Reunite, a camp with special activities for children who have an incarcerated parent and Turning Rivers, a facility which hosts these camp programs.

The event featured silent and live auctions with more than 150 items, a cocktail party, plated dinner, and after party hosted by BMO Harris Bank. Kapco Metal Stamping, Medix and several generous partners also helped sponsor this years Grand Slam Charity Jam.

