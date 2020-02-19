Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The 24th Annual Steve Cullen Healthy Heart Run/Walk fundraiser and silent auction was held on Saturday, February 15th at Underwood Parkway in Wauwatosa.

All proceeds from the 2020 Steve Cullen Healthy Heart Run/Walk will go to benefit life-saving heart research and education at the Medical College of Wisconsin Cardiovascular Center. This year’s race had a total of 556 runners and walkers who participated, with total donations to benefit heart research and education surpassing $500,000.

Participating in this years event and donating their time and efforts were the Master of Ceremonies, WTMJ Anchor/Reporter, Julia Fello, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Kris Barrett, Dr. Julie Freed and Mary Sorci-Thomas PhD, from the Medical College of Wisconsin and recently retired WISN 12 News Anchorwoman and Reporter, Kathy Mykleby.

The Run/Walk was begun in 1997 by the Cullen family in memory of former Milwaukee Alderman Steve Cullen, who died of sudden cardiac arrythmia at the age of 40. Cullen was first elected alderman in 1980 and was re-elected in 1984 and 1988. He married local WTMJ television news reporter, Gael Garbarino and had four daughters. He was a graduate of Washington High School and attended college at UW-Milwaukee.

