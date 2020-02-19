Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Developer Scott Genke has filed for permits to build a 17-unit, three-story apartment building known as BV+ on a vacant lot at 2557-2565 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

“This contemporary building was designed by SG Property Development and the Architect of Record is Joel Agacki of Striegel-Agacki Studio,” said Genke via email on Tuesday.

The building will consist of 15 studio apartments and two one-bedroom units. “Rent will start at $995 and the building will be energy efficient,” said Genke. Eighteen indoor parking spaces will be included, as well as one outdoor space. Approximately 1,200 square feet of commercial space will be included on the building’s first floor.

The developer, who has made a number of investments on Bay View ‘s main street in recent years, said construction is planned to start in April and will be completed by the end of 2020.

Next door to the proposed building, Genke is redeveloping the existing building at 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. into a new home for Honeypie. The restaurant will relocate in the coming months from from its original space a block south at 2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The two-story building was most recently home to Alchemist Theatre. Four apartments are planned on the building’s upper floor.

The building, known as “Bay View,” will be operated in tandem with Genke’s “Bay View Plus” project.

The Alchemist closed in December 2018 after twelve years of operation. Genke purchased the 7,683 square-foot building in February 2019 for $433,133.

The developer is also working on a 37-unit apartment building at 2860 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Genke acquired and demolished the American Legion building on the site in 2018.

SG Property Development + Management owns and operates a number of properties in the area, including the redeveloped King Building, which includes 14 apartments, including live-work units, and two street-facing commercial spaces.

Bay View Building Photos and Drawings