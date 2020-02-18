The results from Tuesday's election.

The election results as they come in from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

The top two candidates in each race advance to the April 7th general election.

Results are unofficial results from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

Milwaukee County Executive

Purnima Nath – 14,252 – 12.26%

Theodore Lipscomb, Sr. – 19,252 – 16.60%

Chris Larson – 42,154 – 36.34%

David Crowley – 39,756 – 34.27%

Write in – 624

475 of 475 wards reporting

Circuit Court

Brett Blomme – 37,890 – 36.42%

Paul Dedinsky – 34,695 – 33.35%

Zach Whitney – 30,453 – 29.28%

Write in – 985

475 of 475 wards reporting

Mayor

Paul Rasky – 1,902 – 2.87%

Tom Barrett – 33,151 – 50.01%

Tony Zielinski – 10,385 – 15.67%

Lena Taylor – 20,347 – 30.69%

Write in – 509

327 out of 327 wards reporting

City Attorney

Grant Langley – 19,516 – 32.52%

Vince Bobot – 16,480- 27.46%

Tearman Spencer – 23,597 – 39.32%

Write in – 417

327 out of 327 wards reporting

Comptroller

Jason Fields – 25,305 – 42.98%

Aycha Sawa – 17,913 – 30.42%

Alex Brower – 15,248 – 25.90%

Write in – 412

327 of 327 wards reporting

Common Council – 1st District

Vincent Toney – 504 – 13.69%

Leonard Goudy – 299 – 8.12%

Ashanti Hamilton – 2,861 – 77.72%

22 of 22 wards reporting

Common Council – 5th District

Nikiya Dodd – 3,740 – 70.46%

Nicholas McVey – 791 – 14.90%

Bruce Winter – 748 – 14.09%

22 of 22 wards reporting

Common Council – 7th District

Elizabeth Brown – 364 – 8.74%

Khalif Rainey – 2,374 – 57.01%

Kenneth Hughes – 635 – 15.25%

Fred Royal – 780 – 18.73%

22 out of 22 wards reporting

Common Council – 8th District

Ryan Antczak – 164 – 9.80%

Angel C. Sanchez – 227 – 13.56%

JoCasta Zamarripa – 555 – 33.15%

Christian Saldivar – 187 – 11.17%

Justin Bielinski – 538 – 32.14%

16 of 16 wards reporting

Common Council – 11th District

Christian Ahangar – 401 – 7.63%

Mark Borkowski – 3,171 – 60.32%

Peter Burgelis – 1,665 – 31.67%

23 out of 23 wards reporting

Common Council – 14th District

Paul Rasky – 508 – 7.04%

Jason Auerbach – 1,366 – 18.92%

Marina Dimitrijevic – 5,311 – 73.56%

26 out of 26 wards reporting

County Board – District 4

Ryan Clancy – 1,603 – 40.90%

Paul Rasky – 420 – 10.72%

Andrea Rodriguez – 1,866 – 47.61%

26 out of 26 wards reporting

County Board – District 6

John Karol – 1,486 – 18.49%

Shawn Rolland – 3,178 – 39.55%

Barb Schoenherr – 3,305 – 41.13%

27 out of 27 wards reporting

County Board – District 11

Andrew Moriarity – 1,372 – 24.71%

Yaghnam Yaghnam – 548 – 9.87%

Joseph J. Czarnezki – 3,590 – 64.86%

29 out of 29 wards reporting

Wisconsin Supreme Court – Milwaukee County Results

Daniel Kelly – 44,088 – 37.40%

Jill Karofsky – 47,432 – 40.24%

Ed Fallone – 25,963 – 22.03%

Write in – 392

467 out of 475 wards reporting