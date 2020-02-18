2020 Spring Primary
The results from Tuesday's election.
The election results as they come in from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.
The top two candidates in each race advance to the April 7th general election.
Results are unofficial results from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.
Milwaukee County Executive
Purnima Nath – 14,252 – 12.26%
Theodore Lipscomb, Sr. – 19,252 – 16.60%
Chris Larson – 42,154 – 36.34%
David Crowley – 39,756 – 34.27%
Write in – 624
475 of 475 wards reporting
Circuit Court
Brett Blomme – 37,890 – 36.42%
Paul Dedinsky – 34,695 – 33.35%
Zach Whitney – 30,453 – 29.28%
Write in – 985
475 of 475 wards reporting
Mayor
Paul Rasky – 1,902 – 2.87%
Tom Barrett – 33,151 – 50.01%
Tony Zielinski – 10,385 – 15.67%
Lena Taylor – 20,347 – 30.69%
Write in – 509
327 out of 327 wards reporting
City Attorney
Grant Langley – 19,516 – 32.52%
Vince Bobot – 16,480- 27.46%
Tearman Spencer – 23,597 – 39.32%
Write in – 417
327 out of 327 wards reporting
Comptroller
Jason Fields – 25,305 – 42.98%
Aycha Sawa – 17,913 – 30.42%
Alex Brower – 15,248 – 25.90%
Write in – 412
327 of 327 wards reporting
Common Council – 1st District
Vincent Toney – 504 – 13.69%
Leonard Goudy – 299 – 8.12%
Ashanti Hamilton – 2,861 – 77.72%
22 of 22 wards reporting
Common Council – 5th District
Nikiya Dodd – 3,740 – 70.46%
Nicholas McVey – 791 – 14.90%
Bruce Winter – 748 – 14.09%
22 of 22 wards reporting
Common Council – 7th District
Elizabeth Brown – 364 – 8.74%
Khalif Rainey – 2,374 – 57.01%
Kenneth Hughes – 635 – 15.25%
Fred Royal – 780 – 18.73%
22 out of 22 wards reporting
Common Council – 8th District
Ryan Antczak – 164 – 9.80%
Angel C. Sanchez – 227 – 13.56%
JoCasta Zamarripa – 555 – 33.15%
Christian Saldivar – 187 – 11.17%
Justin Bielinski – 538 – 32.14%
16 of 16 wards reporting
Common Council – 11th District
Christian Ahangar – 401 – 7.63%
Mark Borkowski – 3,171 – 60.32%
Peter Burgelis – 1,665 – 31.67%
23 out of 23 wards reporting
Common Council – 14th District
Paul Rasky – 508 – 7.04%
Jason Auerbach – 1,366 – 18.92%
Marina Dimitrijevic – 5,311 – 73.56%
26 out of 26 wards reporting
County Board – District 4
Ryan Clancy – 1,603 – 40.90%
Paul Rasky – 420 – 10.72%
Andrea Rodriguez – 1,866 – 47.61%
26 out of 26 wards reporting
County Board – District 6
John Karol – 1,486 – 18.49%
Shawn Rolland – 3,178 – 39.55%
Barb Schoenherr – 3,305 – 41.13%
27 out of 27 wards reporting
County Board – District 11
Andrew Moriarity – 1,372 – 24.71%
Yaghnam Yaghnam – 548 – 9.87%
Joseph J. Czarnezki – 3,590 – 64.86%
29 out of 29 wards reporting
Wisconsin Supreme Court – Milwaukee County Results
Daniel Kelly – 44,088 – 37.40%
Jill Karofsky – 47,432 – 40.24%
Ed Fallone – 25,963 – 22.03%
Write in – 392
467 out of 475 wards reporting
