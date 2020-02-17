Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukeeans voting in the February 18th spring primary election will find a long list of options on their ballot. While we would normally preview the entire race in one article, the ballot will be a long one and we are breaking our preview into multiple parts (see links to each preview at the end of this piece).

Depending on where you live in Milwaukee County, a primary could be on your ballot for a two-year term on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

Three of the 18 districts have three or more candidates running. All 18 seats are on the ballot, 15 of the 18 districts feature a single candidate.

The top two vote-getters in each primary will advance to the April 7th general election.

Below you’ll find basic information provided by the candidates themselves and a link to any available campaign resources. And if you click on their name you’ll be brought to any stories written about the candidate. Candidate names are listed in alphabetical order.

Not sure what district you’re in? Visit MyVote Wisconsin to see your polling place and access a sample ballot.

District 4

Ryan Clancy

As a lifelong activist, Ryan Clancy has consistently stood in defense of civil rights and social justice. In high school, after organizing a peer-published student newspaper, he was represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, who saved him from expulsion and awarded him the Young Civil Libertarian of the Year. ​After graduating from Beloit College with a degree in English and a secondary teaching certification, Clancy was accepted into the U.S. Peace Corps, where he assisted veteran English teachers on a remote island in the Philippines. While engaging in non-profit event production, and operating a retail store in Milwaukee’s Menominee Valley, Clancy travelled to Iraq in 2003 to protest the impending U.S. invasion, was prosecuted by the federal government, and was successfully represented by the ACLU a second time. As he was being prosecuted, Ryan worked with US State Department grant recipients doing peace and reconciliation work with groups of youth from the US and Iraq, as well as other areas of conflict.

Clancy taught as a substitute for Milwaukee Public Schools, then full-time for an MPS instrumentality charter school, in which he served as the MTEA building representative. After the school was closed due to declining district enrollment and revenue, Clancy and his spouse Becky opened Bounce Milwaukee, an entertainment complex and community hub. Bounce has received numerous awards, including top honors in the Milwaukee Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work”, and numerous Green Masters awards for environmental, social and community sustainability. Clancy, volunteering as a legal observer with the ACLU of Wisconsin. Photo credit: Emilo De TorreClancy went on to found the Progressive Restaurant and Activists of Wisconsin Network, which brings together restaurants and consumers to advocate for higher wages and better working conditions across the service industry. ​He continues to volunteer with organizations such as the ACLU, which continues to keep him out of trouble. Mostly. Clancy accepting a Green Masters award for environmental and social sustainabilityClancy has a Master’s degree in Negotiation, Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding. He lives with his wife Becky, his five children, and a hedgehog named Sacha in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. ​As County Supervisor, Ryan is looking forward to using his unique skills, experience and advocacy to benefit all of Milwaukee’s residents.

Paul Rasky

With an extensive experience base and 1 of kind intellectual property package, I filed papers to run for City of Milwaukee Mayor on roughly March 9, 2017. Then in 2019 entered the races for Alderperson 14th district Milwaukee & Milwaukee County Supervisor 4th District, on the frequent requests of voters. Each race is complementary giving me more than 1 chance to serve the public interest. With Milwaukee rich with opportunities & challenges a good idea. And while all of my work is invariant of if we are male or female, our ages, where we are from, our religions or absence of, what languages we speak or use, etc., I will focus resources & effort where it needed the most without negativity disrupting people, businesses, organizations, etc. those that don’t. In office I will work with existing businesses et al to expand & strengthen their bottom lines ( financial positions ) & life positions. I have a number of programs ready to go here that should help all lower their stress levels. I have a number of advanced degrees from well known universities, work or plan to internationally. All of this helps make Milwaukee more of a destination, lets it sell into more markets or sell more into existing ones, gives people opportunities they may not have locally. The work I do in finance is so wide ranging & specialized that is unparalleled; ex: I design financial markets and am one of the few, anywhere, that actually could build out the hardware, software, regulatory apparatus, etc. Even the digital communications needed. All with any degree of fairness desired. I’ve recently done work on how to launch currencies, like the USD, Euro, etc, should an existing one completely fail. I literally can start an economy from nothing. And do so in an optimal or near optimal way. I further do work in languages that can increase our safety & privacy without compromising anyone’s national or corporate/ etc security. These efforts tie into a much wider set of in security and public safety / judicial systems i’ve readied for market / the public sector. All of our neighborhoods can and will become safer. Everything I do or will in public office/ the private sector is done to medical standards – ie, ‘ first do no harm. ‘ Unlike others, anyone else, etc. I am a trustee when it matters the most. Being able to model systems ( populations – that is us: u & I ) to any degree of complexity, interaction ( feedback ), size ( 1 to billions ), etc is what qualifies me to be City of Milwaukee Mayor, Alderperson, and a County Supervisor – individually or AT THE SAME TIME. Why you should vote for me, give me all three, etc. is because I know that the “data points” are real lives, people, family/ etc businesses, that can’t fail or be hurt. That compassion & empathy I have for you and others gives us the chance to solve long-standing problems & address needs so far not solved or met. We will grow our economy and standard of living together, as a team. Also true is I can do much or all of this while lowering city taxes and fees while Increasing City Services to all constituencies with far less rules and enforcement actions. But none of this is done at the expense of City Employees, the Police, Firefighters, EMTs, Veterans, The City’s vendors and service providers – they count as well & can all too often be neglected or under appreciated.

Andrea Rodriguez

I have lived in Milwaukee County my entire life and grew up seeing my family benefit from many County services. Whether relying on public transit getting to and from work or attending many gatherings with my family and friends at our parks, we knew we could depend on County services. I was raised to respect and care for my community and to always give back. That’s the message that I share with my own children. Today I am an educator and community organizer deeply committed to increasing residents’ voices in local government. Milwaukee is a great County, but over the years our neighborhoods have lost many vital public services. I have dedicated my life to educating residents. I have worked to find ways to elevate their voices and create solutions on issues that impact their daily lives. I am ready to bring that energy to Milwaukee County government and will work hard to make a difference for the residents of district 4!

District 6

John Karol

Biography requested

Shawn Rolland

Shawn grew up in Franklin, Wisconsin, loving the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He lives in Wauwatosa with his wife, Liz, and their three kids and two dogs. Shawn currently serves as Vice President of the Wauwatosa School Board and is an active volunteer for the Wauwatosa School District. He’s the financial power of attorney for – and the biggest fan of – his 99-year-old grandfather, Art. He spends his “free time” taking in his kids’ academic and athletic events, walking the dogs, telling terrible dad jokes, and grabbing dinner with Liz.

Barb Schoenherr

I am running for supervisor to preserve parks and transit routes. Also to advocate for senior centers, outreach for the homeless, and health initiatives. My activism as a citizen drives me to do more as a supervisor. Please google my name as evidence.

District 11

Andrew Moriarity

Andrew Moriarity is a Milwaukee native who has dedicated his life to the service of his community and his nation. Committed to Milwaukee, he serves the county as a teacher, coach and air national guardsman. He wants to be county supervisor to ensure that his neighborhood stays healthy and prosperous.

Yaghnam Yaghnam

Biography requested

Joseph J. Czarnezki