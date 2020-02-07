New soul food spot with counter service is opening soon.

There’s a new soul food joint coming to Milwaukee.

Greens & Things is new a food counter and takeout spot coming to 8614 N. 107th St. in the Granville neighborhood.

For the owner, Jeannie Carr this is a dream come true. She told Urban Milwaukee that she has always wanted a restaurant, “But I don’t move until God says the time is now.”

Greens & Things has been a catering company for about seven years, in the past working at popular events like Juneteenth Day. In 2019, Carr started looking for a storefront. After some searching, even putting a deposit on a different building, she found the space on N. 107th Street. “This was it,” she remembers thinking, “Everything was here.” The 825 square foot space at 8614 N. 107th St. was previously home to Xee Yoo, a Chinese restaurant.

At Greens & Things customers will be able to enjoy soul food classics like her specialty collard greens, that’s the Green. But she also plans to sell other items like burgers and pizza, those are the Things.

Everything’s coming together, Carr said. She’s hoping Greens & Things will open in mid-February, about a month earlier than she originally planned.

Asked how she feels now that her business is so close to opening, she said: “I’m so excited, elated.”

A food dealer license is pending before the Common Council.