After three years, Cathedral Square cafe modeled after one in Chicago closes.

Red June Cafe in East Town has closed.

The cafe was at its 773 N. Jefferson St. location just off of Cathedral Square for three years. It was a spinoff from the original Red June Cafe in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood.

A cafe employee told Urban Milwaukee earlier this week the establishment was closing, and it was their last week of business. Despite repeated attempts, Urban Milwaukee has been unable to confirm this with the owners. It has been closed during normal business hours since at least Thursday and calls to their business phone number suggest the line may be disconnected.

According to city records, the retail food dealer license for Red June Cafe expires in February.

The cafe is owned byand her partner,, a former professional indoor soccer player for the Milwaukee Wave and current head coach of the indoor soccer team the St. Louis Ambush.

In 2017, Lori Fredrich profiled the cafe and its owners for OnMilwaukee. Blackburn is a Wisconsin native, originally from Fennimore. At the time, Blackburn told Fredrich she was excited to open a business in Milwaukee and her home state.

In the profile, Blackburn characterized the business as a “Cafe with food, rather than a restaurant with coffee.” The restaurant’s website promised “only the finest ingredients in our food and drink including Julius Meinl coffee beans,” and the menu showed an extensive cafe menu, with dozens of offerings for breakfast and lunch. Fredrich’s profile noted that Red June had uniquely large and fluffy scrambled eggs, created by steaming them with the espresso machine steam wand.

Alas, fans will now have to go elsewhere for those steamed eggs.

