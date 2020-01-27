State Office Building Gets Boost
Near West Side Partners leader says state is advancing project that could land on 27th St.
The potential relocation of the State of Wisconsin‘s Milwaukee office building to the near West Side took another step forward Monday.
“We received a letter of intent from the state office to move forward possibly with the sale of the property,” said Near West Side Partners (NWSP) executive director Keith Stanley to the City Plan Commission.
The commission recommended approval of a zoning change that would rezone the entire block at the southwest corner of N. 27th St. and W. Wisconsin Ave. for a conceptual office building. The move, which would establish a General Planned Development zoning package, is a precursor to a future request for approval of a final building design.
The state’s $98.5 million project would involve the construction of a 200,000-square-foot office building with 680 parking stalls. The move, which could include up to 600 state employees, has been delayed since it was first proposed in February 2018. The current building is located at 819 N. 6th St.
“What we have before us today I think is the start of something really special for the near west side,” said Stanley. An affiliate of the non-profit has acquired all 17 parcels that fill the block bounded by W. Wisconsin Ave., N. 27th St., W. Michigan St. and N. 28th St. The organization spent approximately $1.5 million acquiring the parcels, many of which are vacant. Stanley said the organization identified the site as significant during a 2015 design charette.
Quorum Architects is working on the project with NWSP. Firm principal Chris Hau and landscape architect Jennifer Current briefed the commission on three different site layout options. “They demonstrate the ability of this site to house a catalytic development,” said Current. She said they all reflect “good urban design.”
In each proposal the office building is pushed to the northeast corner of the site. “All of the plans you see have variations on height,” said Current. The building height, which would fill a maximum of 40 percent of the block, ranges from five to seven stories. A parking garage would be constructed on the southern portion of the site, and range in height from two to five stories depending on how much of the lot it would cover.
Depending on the layout ultimately selected by what Stanley calls the “end user”, the building could have an L, U or straight-line shape. A plaza is included in every design option, but varies in size.
Commissioners Ranell Washington and Catrina Crane asked if the public would be able to use the parking overnight and the plaza, but Stanley said that again depends on the “end user.” He said his organization would advance those discussions.
What option does the state like? asked Commissioner Darryl Johnson. “At this time we don’t know,” said Stanley.
Commissioner Stephanie Bloomingdale, who said she was channeling the recently-deceased Whitney Gould (former architecture critic and commission member), asked about the necessity for so much parking and its potential blighting influence on pedestrians and neighboring properties.
“Ultimately we are trying to take our queue from a number of different people,” said Stanley. Chief among those is presumably the state Department of Administration, whose request for proposals specified it wanted “680 parking stalls for staff, visitors, handicap and State Fleet vehicles.”
NWSP is made up of the area’s anchor institutions including Marquette University, Harley-Davidson, MillerCoors, Aurora Health Care and Potawatomi Business Development Corporation.
Governor Tony Evers proposed spending $98.5 million to advance the project in his 2019-2021 budget, but the Republican-controlled Legislature stripped the bonding authority for the project. The Department of Administration restarted the process by issuing an RFP in September. Responses were due by October 21st with an announcement expected in approximately eight weeks according to the RFP’s project timeline. The state’s Building Commission would still need to approve the project.
Commissioner Allyson Nemec, a principal at Quorum, abstained from voting on the proposal. The remaining commissioners passed the recommendation unanimously. The proposal will next go before the Common Council’s Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee.
Last week the Common Council requested the Department of City Development prepare legislation to vacate the two alleys that bisect the block. The commission in a vote Monday endorse that action.
Site Plans
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the New State Office Building
- Eyes on Milwaukee: State Office Building Gets Boost - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 27th, 2020
- Eyes on Milwaukee: “Catalytic” West Side Project Coming? - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 10th, 2020
- Plats and Parcels: New Apartments Near Streetcar Line - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 20th, 2019
- Plats and Parcels: BMO Tower Tops Out - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 23rd, 2019
- Plats and Parcels: The Couture Gets Financing Extension - Graham Kilmer - Mar 10th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: State Selects City Sites for New Buildings - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 2nd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: State Moving Downtown Offices - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 9th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: 27th and Wisconsin Project Moves Forward - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 6th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Huge Project for 27th and Wisconsin? - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 30th, 2018
Eyes on Milwaukee
-
Irgens Fires BMO Tower ContractorJan 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Deconstruction Contractor Delaying WorkJan 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Public Market Again Posts Record Numbers, How?Jan 24th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene