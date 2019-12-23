Erol Reyal
Photo Gallery

Milwaukee Rock and Roll, 1950-2000

Photos from new book capture a vibrant half-century of local rock'n'roll.

By - Dec 23rd, 2019 12:59 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
Milwaukee Rock and Roll, 1950 - 2000 edited by Bruce Cole, Dave Luhrssen and Phillip Naylor, cover photo of " The Royal Lancers " courtesy of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Photo by Erol Reyal.

Milwaukee Rock and Roll, 1950 – 2000, cover photo of ” The Royal Lancers ” courtesy of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Photo by Erol Reyal.

The official book launch of Milwaukee Rock and Roll, 1950-2000: A Reflective History, edited by Bruce Cole, David Luhrssen and Phillip Naylor, was hosted by Boswell Book Co. on Thursday Dec. 19th.

The book celebrates Milwaukee’s rich musical heritage and is an anthology of stories, interviews and visual memories that include posters and photographs and is dedicated, “To those who played and play”.

Milwaukee Rock and Roll, 1950-2000: A Reflective History, is a Marquette University Press publication featuring Marquette University’s Jean Cuje Milwaukee Music Collection and edited by Phillip Naylor, Professor, Department of History, Marquette University; David Luhrssen, Managing Editor, Shepherd Express: Bruce Cole, Curator, Jean Cuje Milwaukee Music Collection at Marquette Raynor Memorial Libraries; and Dan Johnson, Art Editor, Chief Photographer, Marquette University.

The editors goal was to “present a multifaceted cultural history of Milwaukee and rock music highlighted by a multiplicity of voices — musicians, promoters, DJs, photographers, artists, and audience members — collectively committed to the sounds of a great city.”

Chapters include:

1. “Rock’s Beginnings in Milwaukee”
2. “Milwaukee and the Folk Revival”
3. “The British Invade Milwaukee”
4. “Milwaukee’s Rockin’ Radio”
5. “Milwaukee’s Rhythm and Blues (R&B), Soul, and Hip-hop Heritage”
6. “Rockin’ in the 1960’s and into the 1970s”
7. “The Blues in Milwaukee”
8. “Milwaukee Women Rock Musicians”
9. “Punk and Post-Punk”
10. “Milwaukee Sonic Explorers”

Photos from the Event and Book

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Books, Books & Literature, Photo Gallery, Rock

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us