Photos from new book capture a vibrant half-century of local rock'n'roll.

The official book launch of Milwaukee Rock and Roll, 1950-2000: A Reflective History, edited by Bruce Cole, David Luhrssen and Phillip Naylor, was hosted by Boswell Book Co. on Thursday Dec. 19th.

The book celebrates Milwaukee’s rich musical heritage and is an anthology of stories, interviews and visual memories that include posters and photographs and is dedicated, “To those who played and play”.

Milwaukee Rock and Roll, 1950-2000: A Reflective History, is a Marquette University Press publication featuring Marquette University’s Jean Cuje Milwaukee Music Collection and edited by Phillip Naylor, Professor, Department of History, Marquette University; David Luhrssen, Managing Editor, Shepherd Express: Bruce Cole, Curator, Jean Cuje Milwaukee Music Collection at Marquette Raynor Memorial Libraries; and Dan Johnson, Art Editor, Chief Photographer, Marquette University.

The editors goal was to “present a multifaceted cultural history of Milwaukee and rock music highlighted by a multiplicity of voices — musicians, promoters, DJs, photographers, artists, and audience members — collectively committed to the sounds of a great city.”

Chapters include:

1. “Rock’s Beginnings in Milwaukee”

2. “Milwaukee and the Folk Revival”

3. “The British Invade Milwaukee”

4. “Milwaukee’s Rockin’ Radio”

5. “Milwaukee’s Rhythm and Blues (R&B), Soul, and Hip-hop Heritage”

6. “Rockin’ in the 1960’s and into the 1970s”

7. “The Blues in Milwaukee”

8. “Milwaukee Women Rock Musicians”

9. “Punk and Post-Punk”

10. “Milwaukee Sonic Explorers”

Photos from the Event and Book