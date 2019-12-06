New restaurant -- not revealed -- will open in Bay View Commons on Kinnickinnic Ave.

Fuji Poke, located on 2121 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Bay View has closed, but a new tenant is poised to take its place.

Kevin Schmoldt, the leader of the investment group that owns the retail units at Bay View Commons, said the Fuji Poke owner came to him a couple of months ago and disclosed that the restaurant was having challenges with its Bay View location and the company wanted to focus its efforts on its Brady Street location. Schmoldt added that they worked closely together to find a replacement tenant that is better fit for the neighborhood.

The restaurant did not respond to a request for comment. City records indicate the restaurant is owned by Andy Ni, Yun Ni and Yun Zheng. It opened in April.

“It was a textbook example of effective communication between a tenant and landlord resulting in a favorable outcome for everyone,” said Schmoldt via email.

Fuji Poke in Bay View was operated by the owners of Japanese restaurant Fujiyama, which has locations in West Allis and Brookfield. The owners also operate Fuji Poke at 1426 E. Brady St.

Schmoldt declined to identify the new tenant, but said the new restaurant would open in the spring.

The property owner, who works as broker at Knight Newmark Frank, said there was a high level of interest in the space due to the high amount of activity going on in the neighborhood. New Land Enterprises is developing the KinetiK apartment building across the street with Flour & Feed food hall on the first floor.

Schmoldt’s group selected a tenant that he said has roots in Bay View and has existing restaurants in other areas. He is confident that its menu offering, quality, and fair pricing will be a great fit for the neighborhood.

Prior to Fuji Poke’s tenure in the Bay View Commons space, it was occupied by a Subway sandwich shop.