Photos capture the Northwest-side company whose pies are sold at many local stores.

On Tower Avenue in Granville, amid massive industrial buildings that produce metal and medical goods, there’s a somewhat unexpected product being made — homemade pies.

Although Mr. Dye’s Pies is a mainstay at many markets around town, it’s been harder to find since the business moved from its North Avenue location in 2017.

The current home, a commercial kitchen at 8103 W. Tower Ave., has allowed the owners to scale up their operation while staying true to the recipes and family spirit that originally helped the business to grow.

In this photo gallery, Johnathan Dye gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the bakery makes its pies.

Photo Gallery

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.