Moving from a bartender to a bar owner, Lanette Huck will realize her dream of opening her own bar and grill in early January.

The name of the place will be Money Pit Bar and Grill, the location is at 2691 S. 7th St., and it’s the first such venture for Huck. Huck used to be a bartender in Boscobel, WI years ago and it was her goal since then to open her own bar. She decided to buy the building for $110,000 and is remodeling it to prepare the bar for its opening. Huck has been living in Milwaukee for several years working as a caregiver.

“It would be good for the neighborhood,” said Huck. “There’s no place for food around other than McDonald’s”.

Huck is now retired and is looking for another form of income, so she’s hoping her bar will take off. Huck chose that location to create more dining options for the neighborhood. The location is at the intersection of S. 7th St. and W. Cleveland Ave. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood and Huck hopes the relative lack of competition will help her bar and grill gain some traction.

“I’m getting old and I’ve wanted to open up my own business for a very long time, “said Huck.

The Money Pit Bar and Grill will offer hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fish fries, appetizers, and family dinners. The bar will have a variety of entertainment such as bands, pool tables, disc jockey, dancing, and karaoke. The bar will also have an outdoor patio for grilling and cooking where people can drink and dine in warm months.

The bar will be open Sundays to Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Fridays to Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

