The Rec Room Craft Co. in Walker’s Point is your go-to place for craft projects. And drinks.

Krista Bach has been a crafter since she was young. “I always loved putting things together. That was my outlet for creativity,” she says. Growing up in Racine, Bach would often ask her mother, who owned an animation studio, to drive her to the dime store so that she could buy materials for her latest craft projects.

After working in the advertising industry for a few years, Bach decided to step away from the corporate world and pursue her passion for crafting. In June, she and her husband opened Rec Room Craft Co., a bar and DIY craft venue, in a 1,500-square-foot space at 219 S. 2nd St which previously housed Club 219, one of Milwaukee’s most popular LGBTQ bars.

A Bay View resident, Bach says the artsy, industrial vibe of the Walker’s Point neighborhood really appealed to her. Preparing the Rec Room for opening was a lengthy process that required a lot remodeling and sweat equity. Much of the bar’s interior was created using reclaimed wood from a lane at a former De Pere bowling alley. “In the true spirit of DIY, we built the bar and tables, and painted (the walls),” Bach says.

For $35, Rec Room customers can choose from 20 different craft projects, from leather beverage holders and travel notebooks to wall hangings and a magnetic bottle opener. All materials and project instruction books are provided. “It’s kind of like a choose-your-own adventure,” Bach says. The venue, which hosts many special events, including bridal showers, corporate team-building sessions, and bachelorette parties, also offers a bar with beer, wine, and nonalcoholic beverages such as mocktails.

Bach feels that Rec Room offers a welcome break from the bustle and grind of daily life. “It’s a nice respite,” she says. In the near future, Rec Room plans to offer instructor-led workshops on subjects such as homemade holiday gifts.

For Rec Room updates, visit https://www.recroomcraftco.com/, or follow it on Instagram or Facebook.

Art Events and Exhibit Openings

Monday all day until 10 p.m.:

Latino Arts, Inc., 1028 S. 9th St., will host Café Con Arte—Dia de los Muertos Ofrendas in conjunction with its current Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) exhibit. The event will be in the Latino Arts Gallery and will include churros and coffee. Admission is $3.

Monday, 4 p.m.:

The Martin Luther King Branch of the Milwaukee Public Library, 310 W. Locust St., will host Graffiti and Street Art in Milwaukee, a free program presented by TRUE Skool. The event will feature interactive art. Visit www.mpl.org for more details.

Monday, 7 p.m.:

Between Two Galleries, 423 W. Pierce St., will host a Drink and Draw figure drawing session. Admission is $1 and drinks can be purchased from the bar. No photography and no one under 18 will be admitted.

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.:

MAM assistant curator of photography Ariel Pate will host a gallery talk on “Portrait of Milwaukee,” the museum’s current photography exhibit located in Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts. “Portrait” showcases over 60 years of Milwaukee history.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Lynden Sculpture Garden will hold a paper marbling workshop with bookbinder and artist Cary Suneja. The fee is $90, or $80 for members.

Saturday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

“New Works on Paper by Dale Knaak” opens with an artist reception at Frank Juarez Gallery, 207 E. Buffalo St., #600.

Saturday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

Var Gallery, 643 S. 2nd St., will host an opening reception for its latest exhibit, “A Mobile Home,” which features the works of Melissa Dorn and Siara Berry.

Last Chance: Exhibits Closing

-The 16th annual Tap the Potential, an exhibit featuring works by over 100 artists with a disability, hosted by The Milwaukee County Office for Persons with Disabilities and MCFI Life Services, will close at General Mitchell International Airport Friday.

–Motoyuki Daifu’s Untitled closes Saturday at The Green Gallery, 1500 N. Farwell Ave.

–Julie Weber’s “Re/Process” exhibit closes Saturday at The Alice Wilds gallery, 900 S. 5th St., Ste 102.

