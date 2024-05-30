Winning Artists Works on Display
Oh so many paintings to see in June.
You might start the month of June off with a celebration of the winners of the 2023 Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists. This free event is hosted at Haggerty Museum of Art on June 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It’s a chance to see art by some of the top emerging and established artists in town, and perhaps to chat with them about their vision for the art world. It’s not the only show worth checking out in a month with lots of variety and many paintings on display. Here’s your June art list:
Museum of Wisconsin Art
Mark Mulhern: The Pleasure of Seeing
Through July 21
205 Veterans Ave.
West Bend, WI
Wednesday-Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hawthorn Contemporary
Tears Shaped Like Watermelon Seeds: A group exhibition to support humanitarian relief for Gazans
Through August 24
706 S. 5th St.
Thursday 12 to 5 p.m., Friday 12 to 8 p.m., Saturday 12 to 8 p.m., Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.
Artist David Najib Kasir collaborated with Hawthorne Contemporary to present a group exhibition with twelve artists that address the ongoing conflict between Gaza and Israel. Expect haunting watercolors by Zuhal Feraidon, digital prints by William J. Andersen that evoke tilework traditions, and Nina Ghanbarzadeh’s expressive, aching voids. Milwaukee is so far away from the borders where this conflict is occurring, but there are people in our community who are struggling to process what is happening. This exhibition seeks to illuminate and address the Palestinian crisis and generate relief efforts for Gazans, who have seen more than 30,000 casualties, many of them children, since the war began in October. The artists in this group show question how the world responds to family separation, escalating death tolls, corporate support for war, and how governments justify cruelty. More than just meeting this cultural and humanitarian crisis, the artists selected for this show have consistently produced work about political oppression, the Arab experience, the war-for-profit machine, and survival in the cultural and political margins.
James May Gallery
Exhibition dates: June 4 – 29
Reception: June 7, 5 p.m-8 p.m.
Artist talk: 7 p.m.
2201 N. Farwell Ave.
Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
James May Gallery is celebrating its first anniversary in Milwaukee and tenth in Wisconsin with Katherine Steichen Rosing’s solo exhibition of sculptures and paintings driven by her interest in atmospheric phenomena and environmental ecosystems. This show will contain a number of Rosing’s paintings, which are characterized by filmy layers on the blue-green spectrum, evoking distances through water, vapor, and trees. She will also install a never-before-seen sculptural element specifically for the James May gallery. This is a fine opportunity to visit a work of art with site specificity that weaves a connection between Earth’s atmospheric rivers and growth within northern forest ecosystems. If you live in Wisconsin, Rosing’s work will make you see our landscape in a little more detail, with a little more mindfulness paid to the way it is rapidly changing.
Haggerty Museum of Art
The Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists 2023
Through Aug. 4, 2024
1234 W. Tory Hill St. at Marquette University
Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists started in 2003 as a means to retain artistic talent in Milwaukee and foster their careers within the creative community. This ongoing effort to increase the city’s art-friendly profile has made notable careers out of many alums. Through August 4, you can see the 2023 awardees on display, including two established (Mikal Floyd-Pruitt and Janelle VanderKelen) and three emerging (Siara Berry, Fatima Laster, and Alayna N. Pernell) visual artists. The 2023 winners exhibit a range of skills in their practices, including Pernell’s manner of connecting the past and the present by laying her intertwined hands across archival photographs of people subjected to exploitation—subjects whose stories have been erased. And Laster’s textured paintings incorporate American flag imagery into work whose commentary spans from police violence to district redlining. The group exhibition at Haggerty is not the first or last place to see these bright careers on display, but it may be the best opportunity to tap into what the immediate future of the Milwaukee visual arts scene holds.
The Green Gallery (East)
Moreover: 50 Paintings. Group exhibition linked to 50 Paintings at the MAM
May 17 – June 15, 2024
1500 N. Farwell Ave.
Wednesday-Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
All told, you can squeeze in at least 100 paintings this month if you visit the interlinked 50 Paintings exhibitions plus the other shows described above. It’s a promising time to visit new voices and established careers alike, and growing emphasis on the local art scene further cements our city as a vibrant hub in the regional artistic conversation.
Annie Raab has been writing about art since 2014 for print and online publications. You can find more of her critical and creative writing at www.annieraab.com. She lives in Milwaukee.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
Art
-
5 Huge Rainbow Arcs Coming To DowntownApr 29th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Exhibit Tells Story of Vietnam War Resistors in the MilitaryMar 29th, 2024 by Bill Christofferson
-
See Art Museum’s New Exhibit, ‘Portrait of the Collector’Sep 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich