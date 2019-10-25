Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Developer Tim Gokhman has changed designs for his plan to build three homes on vacant lots on N. Terrace Ave. in the city’s North Point Historic District.

Gokhman, who would build a home for himself, another for business partner Ann Shuk and a third for sale, is changing plans after his earlier proposal had run into opposition from the Historic Preservation Commission. The commission has oversight over the proposed homes because they are to be built within the boundaries of the historic district.

The developer, director of New Land Enterprises, appeared before the commission twice this summer with plans for the first home. At the commission’s September meeting, chair Marion Clendenen-Acosta read a letter from the commissioners into the record that called for Gokhman to consider changing material types, create a “strong vertical emphasis” and adjust the amount of fenestration to match the other homes.

Gokhman, in September, said that the submitted design, a distinctly modern two-story home with a flat roof and porte cochere, would have difficulty adapting to the commission’s desires. “There are certain things this design just can’t do,” said Gokhman. “You can’t just throw a pitched roof on this design. If we were to include a pitched roof we would have to start over, which is potentially an avenue.”

The developer has now gone in that direction, starting over with an entirely new design. The new, 3,670-square-foot design is a brick-clad structure with a pitched roof that presents itself as a three-story home. The porte cochere is maintained, but is now supported on both sides instead of cantilevering over the driveway. A rear garage, not visible from the street, would include a green roof and the home would have solar panels.

Architect Jason Korb of Korb + Associates Architects is leading the design of the properties. He previously told the commission that finding design guidelines from the block is difficult given the wide variety of homes on the block. “Everything from Frank Lloyd Wright to uninspired 70s, with everything in between,” said Korb of buildings in the area.

The new design is scheduled to be reviewed on November 4th.

The two developers, who are each married, have children of similar age and chose the site as part of an effort to find houses near Milwaukee Public Schools‘ Maryland Avenue Montessori School

Renderings

Earlier Renderings

Site Photos

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Related Legislation: File 190387