VP was to visit the plant of Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein, who’ve donated millions to Republicans.

Shortly after publication it was announced that Vice President Pence’s visit to Uline Corp. has been cancelled.

GOP Megadonors Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein plan to host Republican Vice President Mike Pence at their Wisconsin manufacturing plant this week.

The Uihleins, of Lake Forest, Ill., founded and own Uline Corp., which manufactures packaging and shipping supplies and equipment in Pleasant Prairie. The couple has contributed several million dollars to conservative and Republican causes and state and federal candidates and committees. The legislative and statewide candidates who receive the most contributions from the couple between January 2011 and July 2018 were:

Former GOP Gov. Scott Walker, $315,500

Former Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, $40,200

GOP Sen. Van Wanggaard, of Racine, $23,000

Pence was scheduled to visit the plant Thursday, Oct. 17 and promote President Trump’s proposed trade agreement with Mexico and Canada now before Congress. The event is being sponsored by America First Policies, an electioneering group that promotes Trump’s policies.