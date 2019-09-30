Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Harvest Fair, going strong for 26 years according to the official website, gave a cozy fall feeling to the State Fair experience.

There was lots to do for a free event. People of all ages enjoyed live entertainment including such acts as Bella Cain and 5 Card Studs, as well as lumberjack shows. People enjoyed carnival rides including the Giant Slide and Pumpkin Bowling. You could even build your own scarecrow, but the children seemed content with just throwing the straw at each other.

In between the activities was a marketplace filled with farm-fresh veggies and, of course, lots and lots of pumpkins. The Cream Puff Pavilion became a home for apple and pumpkin pies and other fall treats. And let’s not forget the pumpkin decorating at the Exposition Center.

See all the fun for yourself below.

Photo Gallery

