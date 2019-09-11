Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Water Commons celebrated the gift of Lake Michigan with their We Are Water event last weekend at South Shore Park.

Milwaukee Water Commons Co-Executive Director Brenda Coley said that the organization is cross-cultural and cross-neighborhood and works to engage people back to the water. She said that We Are Water is one of their yearly events that they do to put a focus on Lake Michigan.

“It’s our gift,” said Coley, referring to Lake Michigan. “And at the same time, because it’s ours… we have a responsibility, we have a stewardship, with this water.”

Co-Executive Director Kirsten Shead said the theme of this celebration was “cultural water stories.” They invited five storytellers to share stories about water. Musical acts were also featured throughout the celebration.

The night concluded with the creation of an art installation in the sand with over 280 cups of water with submersible lights according to the Milwaukee Water Commons website.

“The more we do this work, the more we really listen to each other, the more we get to experience the incredible beauty and depth and variety of stories that we tell in our various cultures and traditions and families about water,” Shead said.

See the celebration for yourself below.

Photo Gallery

