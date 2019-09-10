Jack Fennimore
Photo Gallery

Harbor Fest 2019 Offered Family Fun

Third annual fest showed off new plaza and future plans, including for new riverwalk.

By - Sep 10th, 2019 12:07 pm
Harbor View Plaza during Harbor Fest 2019. Photo by Jack Fennimore.

The third annual Harbor Fest gave the Harbor District a chance to show off their new plaza as well as their plans for future development in the area.

The Harbor View Plaza opened up this summer in front of the UW-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences, according to the Harbor District. The plaza was planned and designed throughout 2016 with plenty of neighborhood input and a public design competition, according to the organization.

The lookout tower and the seating areas in the plaza made for a great new spot to see the parade for Harbor Fest. The plaza also includes a handicapped-accessible kayak/canoe launch and a water circulation and filtration system that provides a fun place for kids to splash around in.

Tons of different booths and stations stretched along E. Greenfield Ave. for Harbor Fest, offering everything from food to fishing lessons, boat tours and information about the rivers of Milwaukee.

One station that caught our eye was about a project from the City of Milwaukee, the Harbor District and Site Design Group to build a new riverwalk in the Harbor District. The project is aimed at improving access to the waterfront in the Harbor District. The current study area includes four and a half miles of waterfront along the Kinnickinnic River. Festival goers were invited to provide comments on how the different signs, walkways, benches, mile markers and more should look like as well as vote on their favorite designs.

See all the fun of Harbor Fest for yourself below. And check out last year’s photos as well.

Photo Gallery

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Festivals, Photo Gallery

