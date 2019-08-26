Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

Secure Parking USA. I work with dedicated and inspiring co-workers daily. I enjoy working with our customers on a national basis as well as working with our local Milwaukee customers. Learning about new cities from afar and still getting to enjoy my hometown is what makes my job awesome. I get the best of both worlds.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I have lived in Milwaukee for 28 years.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

What’s not the love? I have left Milwaukee a couple times. To make a long story short, I had a short stint living in the mountains in Colorado, and was a flight attendant for about a year and was based out of Milwaukee but was frequently away. I love the feeling of pride flying over Lake Michigan and being welcomed by the beautiful skyline. I love the way the white wings of the Milwaukee Art Museum open in the mornings. I love that I smile every time I peak over the top of the Hoan Bridge and see the glowing flame from the Gas Light Building as I look upon our hard working city. I am floored and inspired by my community. I grew up on the East Side of Milwaukee on Bradford and Newhall perched just on top of the Oak Leaf Trail where I heard the families on bike rides or the cross country skiers in the winter. Watching the East Side take its new shape is exciting. Change is a good thing. Bringing our city together and connecting our neighborhoods to be our neighbors, not our enemies. I love my city. I love watching it take steps forward. Milwaukee is home.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

A celebration.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Story Hill BKC, it’s one of the most consistent restaurants in Milwaukee I have ever been to. Brunch and dinner are my favorite times to eat here. The bartenders and wait staff really know how to be hospitable. Each server is unique in his or her approach to your table and it is a breath of fresh air. The food is incredible. The cocktail menu and beer list compliment one another. Just an outstanding place.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

Grilling out meat we picked up Friday night from Kettle Range Meats and grabbing drinks with friends at J&B’s on Bluemound. Waking up Saturday morning and playing 18 holes of golf at a local course. Catching live music at the Jazz Estate on the Lower East Side. Sunday morning walking over to BKC and having an amazing brunch followed by walking our dog through the Honey Creek Parkway and walking through the many parks along the way.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I am currently living in Story Hill area. I grew up on the East Side by Riverside Park. It was a small change but still feels like home being surrounded by the Honey Creek Parkway, Jacobus Park, Doyne Park and Mitchell Park. I love the surroundings and the Bluemound restaurants and bars are amazing.