Indiafest Milwaukee returned to Humboldt Park for it’s 7th celebration and brought with it a day of fun and culture.

The fest surrounded the park’s pavilion, which welcomed a talent show, a fashion show, dancing and music throughout the day and night. Notable acts include Celebrity DJ Dharak bringing us the best in Bollywood and contemporary pop music and WAHH World Fusion Band whose mix of eastern and western sounds made for a truly unforgettable experience. And we can’t forget about the authentic food, Indian attire and gift vendors found throughout the fest

