Join Our MobCraft Brewery Beer Tour

Have you ever gotten to decide a brewery’s next recipe for beer? At MobCraft, they turn your ideas into beer, and allow anyone to submit ideas and vote on what they create next. MobCraft founders Henry Schwartz and Andrew Gierczak dreamed up the idea of a crowd-sourced brewery where the people decide what’s brewed back in 2011, and in 2016, they made Milwaukee their home in Walker’s Point. The location offers a spacious taproom that boasts views of their brewhouse and a special Wild & Sour Room, as well as outdoor seating, a chance for live music, foosball, ping pong and much more.

Urban Milwaukee members are invited to a MobCraft Beer Bash on Thursday, August 1st starting at 6 p.m. An RSVP is required as space is limited. Members can bring one guest, but must request an additional ticket when reserving their spot. Owner Henry Schwartz will lead Urban Milwaukee members through a special guided tour through the facility. And once we reach the Wild & Sour Room, staff will bring out multiple pitchers of four different MobCraft brews to try during a special guided tasting. If we’re still thirsty after, the taproom will offer $1 and $2 discounts on various pour sizes.

MobCraft Brewery & Taproom is located in Walker’s Point at the corner of 5th and Virginia at 505 S. 5th St. There are nearly 20 beers on tap of all styles and flavors. They also offer Hidden Kitchen MobCraft Pizza, made to pair perfectly with your brews. To learn more, visit their website.

The event is planned to reward Urban Milwaukee’s loyal members and create an easy-going way for our staff and writers and readers and supporters to get together to try multiple tasty beers in a fun environment. Here’s the rundown: arrive at 5:45 p.m., join the guided tasting and tour at 6 p.m. with a handful of free pours included, enjoy happy hour pricing for our group for the rest of the night, order a pizza, and enjoy your beers and convivial conversation for the rest of the night.

We’d love to have a locally made beer with you. Oh, and if you’re looking to chat less, but enjoy the beer? That’s great, too; there are multiple televisions in the taproom, a cozy fireplace with blankets, and lots of board games. All UM members are invited to enjoy happy-hour pricing; however RSVPs are required to take the guided tasting and tour.

So, RSVP today.

Not a Member, but Still Want to Come?

We’d love to have you join us. Simply sign-up to become a member for just $9/month and you will immediately be able to receive your Beer Bash tickets. In addition, you will gain access to an ad-free website with a faster moving photo browser and an ever-growing number of free tickets to marquee events in town (music, theater, festivals, fun) as well as unique tours and tons of other deals.

For more information about the perks of becoming member, visit our membership page.

And claim your Beer Bash tickets here.