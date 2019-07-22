Get Free Tickets to German Fest

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Beer, sausage, and dachshund races: that’s the Deutsch way.

German Fest, a Milwaukee tradition, will be returning to the Summerfest grounds from July 26-28, Friday through Sunday. This is one of the largest German festivals in North America and is known for its authentic food, culture and entertainment. Five stages throughout the grounds will be offering authentic music and entertainment for you to dance and sing along to all day and all night. And last year, this festival was named one of the top five kid-friendly festivals that belong on your summer bucket list by Travel Wisconsin. Ready to polka the night away? Perfect, and now you can for free.

Urban Milwaukee offers a unique membership program, unlike any other news site in town. Being a member lets you to be the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events. And if you sign-up today, you will receive two free tickets – worth $24! – to German Fest, while supplies last. Once you join our membership program as either a monthly or annual member, you can follow this link to reserve your two tickets, while supplies last.

Alongside free admission to this festival, your Urban Milwaukee membership will get you many other perks, including:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to advertising-free daily and weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10-percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, the price of a membership is just $9/month or $99 a year. But during this exclusive deal, you will receive free admission for two at German Fest valued at $24, while supplies last. The free tickets are worth a quarter of the price of becoming a member for the entire year. Signing-up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime. Then, follow this link to claim your tickets, while supplies last.

So, become a member today and get your tickets to one of the largest German festivals in North America. Join now! And if you’re a current Urban Milwaukee member, you are welcome to claim a pair of German Fest tickets, while supplies last.

German Fest runs this weekend, July 26th through the 28th. Bring the family, raise a stein, and polka the night away at this Milwaukee tradition. Want more information? Visit their website for the full lineup of events, music and vendors.