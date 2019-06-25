Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The 57th annual Lakefront Festival of Art (LFOA), was held on the grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM), June 21-23th. The weekend festival featured the works of 178 jury-selected artists, along with food, two stages of live music, entertainment and activities for all ages. The Lakefront Festival of Art is one of the best juried shows in the country and is the largest annual fundraising event organized by the Friends of Art, established in 1957 by art lovers in the community to help support the Milwaukee Art Museum. The friends group boasts more than 500 volunteers and dozens of corporate sponsors. Proceeds from the festival benefit the museum’s Acquisition and Exhibition Fund.

Artists from across the country including local and state artists, displayed painting, photography, ceramics, fiber, metalwork and jewelry, along with, glass art, wood sculpture and wearable art. This year’s featured LFOA Poster Artist was painter Nha Vuu. In 1979, Nha and her family fled from their home in Vietnam to escape communist persecution and after two years as refugees, the Vuu family were granted asylum here in the United States.

Since 2016 the LFOA has hosted the “Under The Wings Mentorship Program” for college artists. This years featured artists included, Danielle Attoe, Isabelle Seifert, Ashley Prosken and Nick Drain.

The festival’s entertainment included performances by Nickel & Rose, Accompany of Kids, Sunset Playhouse for Children and the Fiber Art Fashion Show, among others.

Our photos capture the action.

Photo Gallery