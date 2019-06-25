Sas-Pérez Appointed to City Plan Commission
Mayor appoints south side leader to design and zoning oversight board.
Mayor Tom Barrett has nominated Layton Boulevard West Neighbors Executive Director Brianna Sas-Pérez to serve on the City Plan Commission.
Sas-Pérez would replace long-time member Joaquin Altoro. Governor Tony Evers appointed Altoro to serve as head of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority in May.
The non-profit Layton Boulevard West Neighbors, founded in 1995 by the School Sisters of Francis, focuses on neighborhood improvement in the Silver City, Burnham Park and Layton Park neighborhoods.
Sas-Pérez has worked for the organization since January 2013 serving as community outreach manager and neighborhood plan director before becoming the organization’s executive director in November 2016.
The six-member City Plan Commission performs design and zoning review for real estate development proposals that require zoning changes, including changes to the city’s zoning ordinances, street vacations and proposed city land sales. Its action on those matters are advisory to the Common Council.
It has final say over 43 overlay zone districts which have additional design criteria. Under a recently approved proposal sponsored by Alderman Robert Bauman, the Common Council will be able to hear appeals on any newly-created overlay zones. Bauman has been critical of the commission’s near-unanimous approval of recommendations from the Department of City Development.
Appointees serve two-year terms and are paid $3,000 annually.
Sas-Pérez would join a commission that has experienced a lot of turnover in the past two years. Architect Allyson Nemec and Riverworks business improvement district executive director Darryl Johnson have both joined the board in the past two years. Patricia Torres Najera chairs the commission, but is running for the council seat vacated by the recently-retired Terry Witkowski. Former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel architecture critic Whitney Gould and Wisconsin AFL-CIO president Stephanie Bloomingdale have served multiple terms.
Sas-Pérez’s appointment is subject to Common Council approval.
If Sas-Pérez is confirmed by the council, the commission that oversees the male-dominated real estate industry would include five females and one male.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Related Legislation: File 190367
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- June 28, 2018 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Stephanie Bloomingdale
- May 24, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Stephanie Bloomingdale
- March 14, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Stephanie Bloomingdale
- December 21, 2015 - Tom Barrett received $100 from Patricia Torres Najera
- November 19, 2015 - Robert Bauman received $50 from Terry Witkowski
Eyes on Milwaukee
-
City Selling Walker’s Point Development SiteJun 21st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Want Entertainment? Try North AvenueJun 20th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Council Grabs More Design OversightJun 19th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene