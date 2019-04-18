2019 WAMI Awards Range Widely
Paul Cebar, The Chordettes, Realm voted into Hall of Fame. Our photos capture the scene.
The winners of the 39th annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Awards were announced at the annual awards show held at Turner Hall Ballroom on Sunday.
More than 60 awards were given to a wide range of singer, instrumentalists, composers, engineers, radio stations and fans.
This year, three music artists were inducted into the WAMI Hall of Fame: Paul Cebar, The Chordettes and Realm.
Paul Cebar got his start as a solo musician and then performed with The R&B Cadets and with his bands, The Milwaukeeans and Tomorrow Sound.
The vocal quartet from Sheboygan, The Chordettes, were popular nationally in the 1950s with mega-hit songs like, “Lollipop” and “Mr. Sandman.”
The metal band Realm from Milwaukee played in the 1980s & 90s.
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) is a volunteer organization founded in 1980, and based in Milwaukee. Its stated purpose is “to educate and recognize the achievements and accomplishments of individuals in the Wisconsin music industry,” its website notes. It is best known for its annual WAMI awards. Below is the full list of winners and photos from the evening’s celebration of Wisconsin’s vibrant music scene.
2019 WAMI Winners
Artist of the Year: Lex Allen
Album of the Year: Warrior Songs – “Women at War: Warrior Songs Vol. 2”
Song of the Year: Amanda Huff and Peter Thomas – “Only in Dreams”
Best New Artist: The Docksiders
Male Vocalist: Andre Beaudot
Female Vocalist: Erin Krebs
Singer-Songwriter: Keith Pulvermacher
Rising Star Award: Parker Collar
Alternative Rock/Rock Artist: Amberstein
Bluegrass/Americana Artist: Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Christian/Gospel Artist: Spirited Strings
Blues Artist: Jay Edward
Country Artist: Buffalo Gospel
Cover Artist: Star Six Nine
Folk/Celtic Artist: Reilly
Hard Rock Artist: Lords of the Trident
Metal Artist: Revolution-X
Punk Artist: The Cherrypops
Jazz Artist: Jerry Grillo
Polka Artist: The November Criminals
Pop Rock Artist: Well-Known Strangers
Hip-Hop/Rap Artist: Zed Kenzo
R&B/Soul Artist: The People Brothers Band
World/Reggae/Ska/Latin: Luma Knotty
Club/DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist: LUXI
Horn/Big Band Artist: Extra Crispy Brass Band
Tribute Artist: Project Pink
Bass: Chris Hanaway
Drummer: Jim Winter
Guitarist: Angie Swan
Keyboard: Noah Harmon
Reeds/Brass: Michael Clobes
Strings: Joe Ketchum
Best Studio Engineer/Producer: Steve Hamilton
Best Recording Studio: Tanner-Monagle Inc.
Best Live Club/Venue: Shank Hall
Best Live Engineer Sound/Lights: Jason Lueck
President’s Award: Beth Kille
People’s Choice Awards Southwest Wisconsin
Band: Cherry Pie
Teacher: Jan Baker
Radio Station: WGLX-FM 103.3
Venue: Hollyrocks
Fan: Jaeden Piller
People’s Choice Awards Northwest Wisconsin
Band: The Dweebs
Teacher: Brian McLaughlin
Radio Station: WIFC-FM 95.5
Venue: Schuggy’s
Fan: Leanne Booher
People’s Choice Awards Northeast Wisconsin
Band: RPM
Teacher: Mark Budwit
Radio Station: 105.7 WAPL-FM
Venue: Stone Toad Bar & Grill
Fan: Doris Budwit
People’s Choice Awards Southeastern Wisconsin
Band: Almighty Vinyl
Teacher: Jim Walski
Radio Station: 102.9 WHQG-FM
Venue: The Saloon on Calhoun
Fan: Bradley John
