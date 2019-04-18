Paul Cebar, The Chordettes, Realm voted into Hall of Fame. Our photos capture the scene.

The winners of the 39th annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Awards were announced at the annual awards show held at Turner Hall Ballroom on Sunday.

More than 60 awards were given to a wide range of singer, instrumentalists, composers, engineers, radio stations and fans.

This year, three music artists were inducted into the WAMI Hall of Fame: Paul Cebar, The Chordettes and Realm.

Paul Cebar got his start as a solo musician and then performed with The R&B Cadets and with his bands, The Milwaukeeans and Tomorrow Sound.

The vocal quartet from Sheboygan, The Chordettes, were popular nationally in the 1950s with mega-hit songs like, “Lollipop” and “Mr. Sandman.”

The metal band Realm from Milwaukee played in the 1980s & 90s.

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) is a volunteer organization founded in 1980, and based in Milwaukee. Its stated purpose is “to educate and recognize the achievements and accomplishments of individuals in the Wisconsin music industry,” its website notes. It is best known for its annual WAMI awards. Below is the full list of winners and photos from the evening’s celebration of Wisconsin’s vibrant music scene.

2019 WAMI Winners

Artist of the Year: Lex Allen

Album of the Year: Warrior Songs – “Women at War: Warrior Songs Vol. 2”

Song of the Year: Amanda Huff and Peter Thomas – “Only in Dreams”

Best New Artist: The Docksiders

Male Vocalist: Andre Beaudot

Female Vocalist: Erin Krebs

Singer-Songwriter: Keith Pulvermacher

Rising Star Award: Parker Collar

Alternative Rock/Rock Artist: Amberstein

Bluegrass/Americana Artist: Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Christian/Gospel Artist: Spirited Strings

Blues Artist: Jay Edward

Country Artist: Buffalo Gospel

Cover Artist: Star Six Nine

Folk/Celtic Artist: Reilly

Hard Rock Artist: Lords of the Trident

Metal Artist: Revolution-X

Punk Artist: The Cherrypops

Jazz Artist: Jerry Grillo

Polka Artist: The November Criminals

Pop Rock Artist: Well-Known Strangers

Hip-Hop/Rap Artist: Zed Kenzo

R&B/Soul Artist: The People Brothers Band

World/Reggae/Ska/Latin: Luma Knotty

Club/DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist: LUXI

Horn/Big Band Artist: Extra Crispy Brass Band

Tribute Artist: Project Pink

Bass: Chris Hanaway

Drummer: Jim Winter

Guitarist: Angie Swan

Keyboard: Noah Harmon

Reeds/Brass: Michael Clobes

Strings: Joe Ketchum

Best Studio Engineer/Producer: Steve Hamilton

Best Recording Studio: Tanner-Monagle Inc.

Best Live Club/Venue: Shank Hall

Best Live Engineer Sound/Lights: Jason Lueck

President’s Award: Beth Kille

People’s Choice Awards Southwest Wisconsin

Band: Cherry Pie

Teacher: Jan Baker

Radio Station: WGLX-FM 103.3

Venue: Hollyrocks

Fan: Jaeden Piller

People’s Choice Awards Northwest Wisconsin

Band: The Dweebs

Teacher: Brian McLaughlin

Radio Station: WIFC-FM 95.5

Venue: Schuggy’s

Fan: Leanne Booher

People’s Choice Awards Northeast Wisconsin

Band: RPM

Teacher: Mark Budwit

Radio Station: 105.7 WAPL-FM

Venue: Stone Toad Bar & Grill

Fan: Doris Budwit

People’s Choice Awards Southeastern Wisconsin

Band: Almighty Vinyl

Teacher: Jim Walski

Radio Station: 102.9 WHQG-FM

Venue: The Saloon on Calhoun

Fan: Bradley John