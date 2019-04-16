Taxpayers Make Bucks, Brewers Rich
Forbes sees huge growth in value of franchises since taxpayer-financed stadiums built.
The latest estimates by Forbes shows the value of the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers has grown tremendously, increasing the net worth of their mega-wealthy owners, while us taxpayers have grown poorer, paying a continuing subsidy to both teams.
Few pro sports teams in America have seen their value grow like the Milwaukee Bucks. Forbes estimates the value of the franchise is now $1.35 billion, up by $900 million since the team was purchased for $450 million in 2014. (The price was technically $550 million but previous owner Herb Kohl promised to pay $100 million of the team’s contribution to a new arena.)
That’s a stunning three-fold increase in the value of the franchise in just five years.
This increase has helped the Bucks jump from last place in franchise value among the 30 NBA teams, to 22nd place, ahead of eight other teams, including much bigger markets like Detroit and Atlanta.
That’s all the more impressive because the NBA is booming with the value of all franchises enjoying big annual increases. “The NBA is the hottest sports league right now,” Forbes notes. “Investors sniffing around the NBA salivate at the league’s international prospects, with 300 million basketball players in China and annual revenue growing outside the U.S. at a rate in the high teens.”
A key part of a franchise’s value is the venue. The Bucks’ new arena, Fiserv Forum, is a veritable money machine, with its 567-member, all-inclusive BMO Club, which costs each member $12,000 to $70,000 per season, including courtside seats, and its 34 suites which range in price from $225,000 to $450,000 per season. The Bucks also raised the prices for standard seats in the new arena.
The $900 million increase in the franchise’s value will largely enrich the team’s three main owners: Marc Lasry (estimated net worth $1.8 billion), Wes Edens ($1.2 billion) and Jamie Dinan ($2.2 billion).
The Bucks’ owners are credited with paying half the costs of the new $500 million arena, with taxpayers the rest, in typical media accounts. But that leaves out all kinds of other subsidies charged to taxpayers that lower the facility’s cost for the owners: a sales tax exemption on building materials, equipment and supplies to build the arena, a property tax exemption on the arena, a sales tax exemption on luxury suite revenue and all retail sales within the arena, the interest payments on bonds issued to pay for the arena, and various other charges that brings the total bill for taxpayers to at least $800 million as I’ve previously estimated. These are all costs a for-profit business would normally pay, but the billionaires who own the Bucks will never be charged over the likely 30-year life of the arena.
There is, however, one business in town that gets a similar kind of deal: the Milwaukee Brewers, who like the Bucks have gotten rich off the taxpayers.
While it’s not doing quite as spectacularly as the NBA, the MLB is doing very well, thank you. “Baseball is more lucrative than it has ever been because of the continued escalation in the value of the sport’s media rights,” Forbes notes in its latest rundown of the industry. “In November, Fox signed a new seven-year media rights deal with MLB beginning with the 2022 season that is worth almost 50% more than its current eight-year deal with baseball.”
That will add more revenue for the 30 MLB teams that saw an average increase in operating income of 38 percent in 2018, the story noted. “This is our 22nd rendition of MLB valuations, and over that span the average team value has increased at an 11% compound annual rate of growth. Over the same span NBA and NFL team values have increased 13% and 12%, respectively.” Of course, all these teams get big subsidies from the taxpayers, which guarantees that these owners always make a killing
Take the Brewers. Owner Mark Attanasio bought the team for $223 million in 2004, and the current value, according to Forbes, is now $1.175 billion. That’s a five-fold growth in value in 15 years. That increase has helped the team, which ranked last in value before Miller Park was built, jump to 25th in value, ahead of six franchises including those in bigger markets like Miami and Cleveland.
The total bill to the taxpayers for Miller Park is in excess of $1 billion as I once estimated in a story for Milwaukee Magazine.
Yet as generous as the citizenry are to Attanasio’s business, they also are over performing as customers, it seems. The Brewers rank second in revenue generated per fan, behind only the San Francisco Giants, as another Forbes analysis shows.
What’s happening with both teams — and all major league teams — is a huge transfer of wealth from average Americans to some of the wealthiest people on earth. The sole exception is the community-owned Green Bay Packers. And this massive income transfer then creates sports palaces that separate fans by income classes, not just reinforcing but celebrating the wealth gap now found across America.
Is there any bright spot to this dismal tale of plundered taxpayers? Yes.
Both the Bucks and Brewers owners have delivered what we were promised: competitive teams. Indeed, Milwaukee may end up with the most valuable player in both baseball (Christian Yelich) and basketball (Giannis Antetokounmpo). Both teams have made shrewd choices of coaches and general managers and have run their businesses smartly, and in the Bucks’ case, with particular flair. Major League sports owners may be the robber barons of the 21st century, but some are smarter than others, and Milwaukee at least appears to be lucky in that respect.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Miller Park Stadium Tax
- Murphy’s Law: Taxpayers Make Bucks, Brewers Rich - Bruce Murphy - Apr 16th, 2019
- Rep. Neylon Issues Statement on Stadium Tax Vote - State Rep. Adam Neylon - Mar 13th, 2019
- Murphy’s Law: The Wealth Gap and Miller Park’s Deal - Bruce Murphy - Jan 24th, 2019
- Murphy’s Law: Miller Park Tax Ends in 2020. Not. - Bruce Murphy - Mar 20th, 2018
- Murphy’s Law: The Bogus Studies of Miller Park - Bruce Murphy - May 10th, 2017
- Murphy’s Law: The Failed Promise of Miller Park - Bruce Murphy - Apr 20th, 2017
- Murphy’s Law: Why Miller Park’s Tax Never Ends - Bruce Murphy - Apr 12th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Preservation, Miller Park Sales Tax, The War on Bob Donovan, and More - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2012
- Murphy’s Law: The Embarrassing Failure of Miller Park - Bruce Murphy - Apr 16th, 2002
- Murphy’s Law: The Truth About Miller Park - Bruce Murphy - Jul 10th, 2001
More about the New Bucks Arena
- Murphy’s Law: Taxpayers Make Bucks, Brewers Rich - Bruce Murphy - Apr 16th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Unveil Master Plan for Park East - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 15th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Plan Massive Arena Signs - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 12th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks’ New Bar Is “The MECCA” - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 7th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Planning Sports Bar for Live Block - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 24th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Good City Brewing’s New Taproom - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 23rd, 2019
- Good City Brewing Opens At Fiserv Forum - Jennifer Rick - Jan 22nd, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Watch the Bradley Center Demolition From the Inside - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 16th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Watch the Bradley Center Roof Drop - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 13th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bradley Center To Go Boom - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 3rd, 2019
- Fiserv Forum Adds Drink Wisconsinbly - Jennifer Rick - Dec 8th, 2018
- Friday Photos: Arena Apartments Rising - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 23rd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bulls Put Fiserv Forum To The Test - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 4th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Honor Herb Kohl at Arena Opening - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 26th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Open Fiserv Forum - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 26th, 2018
- Governor Walker Celebrates Grand Opening of the Fiserv Forum - Gov. Scott Walker - Aug 26th, 2018
- Walker Reconsiders Fiserv Subsidy? - Chuck Quirmbach - Aug 3rd, 2018
- Wisconsin Center District Announces Substantial Completion of Fiserv Forum - Wisconsin Center District - Jul 31st, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Will Play in Fiserv Forum - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 26th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Plan German-Style Holiday Market - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 16th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Show Off Nearly Finished Arena - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 28th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Unveil Monumental Sign - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 14th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Arena Getting Custom-Painted Fire Hydrants - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 6th, 2018
- Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center to Launch Sustainability Program - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center - Jun 5th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Still Won’t Play in Fiserv Arena - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Good City Brewing Tapped for Bucks’ Live Block - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Beat Hiring Goals on Arena - Jeramey Jannene - May 23rd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Is Bucks Live Block Good Urbanism? - Jeramey Jannene - May 22nd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Arena 95% Complete; See Inside - Jeramey Jannene - May 18th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Unveil Old World Third St. Bar - Jeramey Jannene - May 8th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Won’t Play in Fiserv Arena - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 27th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Live Block Eliminates Performance Space - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 12th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Panel Okays Live Block Shrinkage - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 4th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks’ Live Block Connector Approved - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 21st, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Arena 68% Complete - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 21st, 2017
- Bucks’ Health Clinic Will Soon Open - Graham Kilmer - Nov 9th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Unveil Arena Parking Garage - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 31st, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Arena On Budget, On Schedule - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 5th, 2017
- Friday Photos: Live Block Work Starts in Deer District - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 22nd, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Top Off New Arena - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 24th, 2017
- Photo Gallery: Touring The New Bucks Arena - Graham Kilmer - Aug 1st, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside New Bucks Arena - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 6th, 2017
- Friday Photos: The Deer District Rises - Jeramey Jannene - May 12th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Approves Arena, Hammes Design Changes - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 1st, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Okays Two Downtown Designs - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 22nd, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Unveil New Signs for Arena - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 14th, 2017
- Friday Photos: Arena Rises from Frozen Tundra - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 16th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Live Block is a Slam Dunk - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 5th, 2016
- Friday Photos: New Bucks Arena From Above - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 7th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Okays Streetcar to Bucks Arena - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 6th, 2016
- Friday Photos: Bucks Arena Work Prep - Jeramey Jannene - May 27th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Arena Design Approved - Jeramey Jannene - May 17th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: How Urban is Bucks New Arena? - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 18th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: New Bucks Arena Approved - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 22nd, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Is Abele Dumping the Marcus Center? - Bruce Murphy - Jul 28th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Arena Winners and Losers - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 17th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: How Abele Bailed Out Walker - Bruce Murphy - Jun 11th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Abele Plan for Bucks Arena Won’t Work - Bruce Murphy - Jun 4th, 2015
- Back in the News: Bucks Bailout Gets Even Bigger - Bruce Murphy - Jun 1st, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Arena Plan is Massive Tax Shift to Milwaukee - Bruce Murphy - May 29th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: MMAC Plays Hardball on Bucks Arena - Bruce Murphy - May 5th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: State Bucks Arena Plan Fleeces Milwaukee - Bruce Murphy - Apr 23rd, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: The Secret Tax Subsidy Society - Bruce Murphy - Apr 14th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Should City/County Donate More to NBA Arena? - Bruce Murphy - Mar 24th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Bucks Owners Must Build Without Subsidy - Bruce Murphy - Mar 10th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: How Could Walker Refuse Incredible Deal? - Bruce Murphy - Feb 12th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Foundation Helps Herb Kohl Get $20 Million Windfall - Bruce Murphy - Dec 18th, 2014
- Murphy’s Law: How Will NBA Arena Benefit the City? - Bruce Murphy - Dec 2nd, 2014
- Murphy’s Law: Dispute Over Bucks Arena Goes National - Bruce Murphy - Oct 23rd, 2014
- Murphy’s Law: 10 Reasons To Build Bucks Arena on Wisconsin Ave. - Bruce Murphy - Oct 8th, 2014
- Murphy’s Law: How UWM Deal Will Affect the Bucks - Bruce Murphy - Jul 3rd, 2014
- Murphy’s Law: Four Plans to Save the Bucks - Bruce Murphy - May 15th, 2014
- Murphy’s Law: 10 Key Issues in NBA Arena Debate - Bruce Murphy - Apr 24th, 2014
- Murphy’s Law: $1 Billion Needed for Milwaukee Facilities - Bruce Murphy - Dec 12th, 2013
- Murphy’s Law: New Moves to Bail Out the Bucks - Bruce Murphy - Oct 15th, 2013
Murphy's Law
-
Republicans Scared of Trucking Industry?Apr 9th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
-
10 Lessons of Supreme Court RaceApr 4th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
-
The Trashing of Shirley AbrahamsonMar 28th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy