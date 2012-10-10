Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The 2018 Doors Open Milwaukee takes place on September 22rd and 23th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here’s a look at one of our favorite destinations of the annual event in our Best of Doors Open series.

Located along West Burnham St., in the Burnham Park neighborhood, are the original six and only known group of American System-Built homes by Frank Lloyd Wright. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, there are four model 7a duplexes, a model B1 bungalow, and a model C3 bungalow in the collection. The homes were designed as beautiful affordable housing for moderate and low income families.

During Doors Open Milwaukee 2012 hundreds of people visited the homes. If you missed the tour, you can still see one of the homes: the model B1 bungalow is open for tours year round through Wright in Wisconsin. Or take a sneak peak of the Wright stuff in our photo gallery.

Photo Gallery