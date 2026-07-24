New Bar Proposed at Former Sam’s Tap Site

Kelly's Tap would revive the neighborhood tavern that quietly shuttered last fall.

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A new operator is slated to take over the former Sam’s Tap, with plans to reopen the neighborhood tavern as Kelly’s Tap.

Kelly Brzycki and co-owner Angelina Brzycki recently submitted a proposal for a new tavern at 3118 S. Chase Ave., which would replace the business operated by Sam Leaf for nearly a decade before its 2025 closure.

The tiny tavern has room for just under 40 patrons and features a small outdoor patio, according to a license application. Like its predecessor, Kelly’s Tap would offer alcoholic beverages and a food program, but the owners did not include a proposed menu with the application.

Sam’s Tap served a casual menu of bar food, including options like hot dogs and sandwiches.

The Brzyckis bring experience in bartending and managing. They estimate that Kelly’s Tap will generate 60% of revenue from alcohol sales, with the remaining 40% distributed evenly between food sales and entertainment fees, likely from its requested jukebox.

Leaf, registered agent for 3118 Chase LLC, purchased the Bay View property in 2015 and remains the owner as of July 24, according to city assessment records. The 1929 building has a history of tavern tenants, including The Long Trail Bar & Grill, which operated before Sam’s.

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Leaf also owns The Backyard, which opened at 2155 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in 2011, and Leaf Property Investments. The property company was for years embroiled in a federal court case related to its East Side rooming house. For more information, see Urban Milwaukee’s earlier coverage.

Kelly’s Tap was proposed to open in early July, but has not yet had its license hearing. The Licenses Committee will take its annual recess in August, meaning new applications won’t be considered until September at the earliest.

Pending city approval, the tavern’s proposed hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Kelly Brzycki did not respond to a request for comment.

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