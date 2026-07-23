Sports Card Shop Coming To Deer District

Growth of the hobby leads to store setting up shop near Fiserv Forum.

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The sports card collecting boom is coming to downtown Milwaukee.

Mitch’s Cards will open a 2,500-square-foot flagship store in the Deer District in early 2028, becoming the first commercial tenant announced for the Fieldhouse Flats development under construction near Fiserv Forum.

The Mequon retailer plans to sell sports cards, trading card games and other collectibles, while offering space for trade nights, product releases, athlete appearances and other events. The store will also host live “breaks,” during which boxes or cases of cards are opened on camera and the contents are distributed among participating customers.

“Opening our downtown Milwaukee flagship location represents an exciting new chapter for Mitch’s Cards,” said owner Mitch Reid in a statement. “We’re excited to become part of Deer District and create a place where collectors of all ages can connect through the hobby.”

The new location will expand a business that opened its first store in 2020 and currently operates on Cedarburg Road in Mequon. Mitch’s Cards sells sports cards, Pokémon and other trading cards and collectibles, while also offering live card breaks and events for hobbyists.

The expansion follows a resurgence in card collecting that accelerated during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Former collectors returned to the hobby while younger buyers discovered it through social media, online marketplaces and livestreamed breaks.

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There has not been a downtown card shop for decades, but a new card shop, NexGen Cards, opened in the past year on E. Brady Street.

eBay reported that its trading card category grew 142% in 2020. The market has cooled from its pandemic-era peak, but the hobby has continued to grow through online auctions, card shows and stores that emphasize events and social experiences.

The industry has also attracted major corporate investment, including sports merchandise giant Fanatics’ 2022 acquisition of Topps. Modern products increasingly feature autographs, pieces of game-used uniforms and limited-edition cards, while rare collectibles can sell for six or seven figures.

Mitch’s Cards intends to pair that modern collecting culture with its proximity to the Milwaukee Bucks’ arena.

The flagship showroom will be located steps from Fiserv Forum and is intended to attract local collectors, tourists and fans attending games and concerts. Dedicated event space will allow the company to hold gatherings throughout the year.

“This location allows us to expand our reach while creating unforgettable customer experiences and celebrating Milwaukee’s incredible sports culture,” Reid said.

The shop is the first tenant announced for approximately 13,000 square feet of commercial space planned at Fieldhouse Flats.

“Announcing the first commercial tenant for Fieldhouse Flats is an exciting milestone as the development begins to take shape,” said Michael Belot, senior vice president of business operations and chief real estate development officer for the Milwaukee Bucks. “Mitch’s Cards is a perfect fit for Deer District, bringing a unique retail experience that further establishes Deer District as a year-round destination for fans, residents and visitors.”

Fieldhouse Flats broke ground in April on the 2.19-acre block bounded by W. McKinley Avenue, W. Juneau Avenue, N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue. The site, located between the Aloft and The Trade hotels, was once occupied by the Park East Freeway.

The $117 million development is being led by J. Jeffers & Co. and will include 269 income-restricted apartments, a 278-stall parking structure and a 27,000-square-foot athletic training facility and basketball field house leased by Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Commercial space in the complex is located on the south side of the building along W. Juneau Avenue. Renderings indicate Mitch’s Cards would be located at the southeast corner of the building.

The store is being designed by KSK Architects. Catalyst Construction is leading the general contracting.

The seven-story complex will also include an 18,000-square-foot outdoor plaza and a rooftop deck and community room overlooking Deer District and Fiserv Forum.

Construction is expected to be completed in phases. The MATC athletic facility is scheduled to open for the fall 2027 semester, followed by the first apartments. Mitch’s Cards is expected to open in early 2028.

Mitch’s Cards Renderings

2025 Fieldhouse Flats Renderings

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