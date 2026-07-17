Four Pedestrians Killed In One Week As Milwaukee Traffic Deaths Climb Again

Vision Zero leaders and neighbors push for traffic calming, cameras and state law changes after latest crashes.

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The Sunday night hit-and-run crash that killed Amy Austin and May Daiber near Teutonia and Vienna caused shock and heartbreak in the community. Unfortunately, though, reckless driving incidents including the one that killed the women as they walked across the street are all too common.

North Side resident Keith Winters, who lives just a few blocks away from the site of Sunday’s crash, said he sees reckless driving down N. Teutonia Avenue every day.

“I’ve seen so many cars get hit right here,” said Winters.

Winters said more traffic measures need to be put in place to prevent reckless driving crashes.

“We need more traffic control, more stoplights,” he said.

Winters says his fiancee was a best friend to one of the victims.

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“Amy was a really beautiful person, kind-hearted and sweet,” said Winters.

In a four-block stretch of Teutonia Avenue from W. Nash Street to W. Capitol Drive, which includes the block where Austin and Daiber were killed, there have been 18 vehicle crashes since January 2025, according to the city’s Traffic Violence Dashboard. Not included in the dashboard is Sunday’s fatal crash.

Since July 7, four pedestrians have been killed in crashes in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Vision Zero Policy Director Jessica Wineberg is working to take action so residents can travel safely without risking their lives. Vision Zero is an initiative to eliminate traffic deaths in the city by 2037.

Often, that action is tied to traffic-calming measures like speed bumps, raised crosswalks or bump-outs.

“Everywhere we have put in a safety project, we have seen a reduction or an elimination in fatalities,” said Wineberg.

‘All of these people should still be here with us’

Sunday’s tragedy is much more than just a statistic.

“It’s a lot of heartbreak,” said Wineberg. “This underscores the need to be passionate and committed about eliminating traffic deaths. All of these are preventable, all of these people should still be here with us.”

When it comes to major change, some believe it starts with the people.

“It’s definitely a major issue,” said kindergarten teacher Keyuante Sholar, who works at a Believers in Christ Ministries summer camp one block from Sunday’s crash site. “People have to want to do better and be cautious of their actions.”

According to Sholar, being an active citizen is key to making change.

“Oftentimes, we’re not involved with the legislative efforts that are happening around us. I think if people become a little bit more involved in their say and choosing who represents them, that can make a difference,” he said.

Wineberg said another potential solution could be more road surveillance.

She said red light cameras are proven to reduce traffic fatalities by up to 50%, along with being cheaper and quicker than redesigning roads.

“We shouldn’t need anybody more to die to make the case that we need traffic safety cameras,” said Wineberg.

Currently, Wisconsin state law does not allow for red light cameras.

More tragedies

On Tuesday, a 70-year-old man identified publicly as William “Winky” Rowsey, was killed crossing the street on N. 12th Street and W. Atkinson Ave.

The driver who hit the man stayed on the scene and was taken into custody, and the crash investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

That crash occurred just 10 blocks from the fatal collision on Teutonia.

“This has been such a terrible week, and all we can do right now is breathe with our community members,” said Wineberg.

The families of Austin and Daiber continue to seek justice as Milwaukee police search for two vehicles and drivers they believe were involved in that crash.

Friends and close family have started GoFundMe campaigns for Austin and Daiber.

Police are also still looking for the driver of a second vehicle involved in the hit-and-run death of Troy Joseph Lewek on W. National Avenue on the city’s South Side on July 7. The driver of one vehicle involved in that crash has been arrested and charged.

People with information on either case should contact Milwaukee police.

This article first appeared on Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.