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Travelers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport now have access to on-demand sign language interpreters.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport started offering Aira ASL on Monday, a digital service that connects users on demand to a professional sign language interpreter through an app on their phone. Milwaukee Mitchell is making the service free to use for anyone in the airport.

“It supports independence. Travelers can get the information they need in real time and move through the airport with great confidence,” said airport director Brian Dranzik during a press conference on Monday. “This creates a smoother experience for everyone involved.”

Milwaukee Mitchell is the 27th airport in North America and the first in Wisconsin to launch the service, according to Henri Gau, Aira director of deaf community engagement. The airport partnered with Aira ASL to provide the Aira Explorer app, which provides trained visual interpreters for people who are blind or have low vision. The new sign language app won’t just enable deaf travelers; it will also make it easier for any deaf people who want to work at the airport, Gau said.

“It means Milwaukee County is demonstrating that accessibility shouldn’t be an afterthought,” said county executive David Crowley. “We are showing our travelers from across the country and, quite frankly, across the entire world, that this is a community that values dignity, that values opportunity and equal access for all people.”

Brian Peters, assistant program director for Independence First, is deaf and primarily communicates through sign language. Flying can already be a stressful experience, he said. This is especially true when you communicate through sign language. In the past, Peters said he has resorted to writing down messages on paper, or his phone, to communicate with airport workers.

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“Generally, my experiences have been good, but there have been times where I wish I could have communicated better in stressful moments in the airport,” he said.

The Aira ASL app will provide interpretation for travelers at every stage of their trip through the airport, from checking bags all the way to takeoff, as the ASL interpreters can interpret the safety and pre-takeoff instructions.

“It ensures Deaf and hard of hearing travelers have real-time communication access, whether they’re checking in, moving through security or finding their gate,” said Jacqueline Formanek, Milwaukee County director of disability services. “It’s a meaningful improvement that supports independence, confidence and a more welcoming travel experience.”