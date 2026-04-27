Ald. Peter Burgelis Officially Enters 1st District Congressional Race

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It’s official: Peter’s running.

One week after a source indicated he was exploring a run, Milwaukee Alderman Peter Burgelis entered the race for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District in a bid to replace incumbent U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville.

Burgelis, a first-term member of the Common Council, announced his campaign Sunday, framing his candidacy around affordability and what he described as a lack of accountability in Washington. He is running as a Democrat in the 1st District race.

“I can’t sit by while Bryan Steil lets Donald Trump take aim at our neighbors, our pocketbooks and our values,” Burgelis said in a statement. “Costs are rising across the board, from healthcare to housing to groceries, and … families are left behind and feel like no one in Washington is listening.”

The 1st Congressional District covers Racine and Kenosha counties, most of Walworth County and portions of Rock and Milwaukee counties. Its borders reach the city of Milwaukee, but it does not include any of the city. Federal law does not require U.S. House members to live in the district, but does require them to live in the state. Burgelis represents the southwest corner of Milwaukee.

The district has leaned comfortably Republican in recent cycles, though Democrats have pointed to competitive statewide results as a sign it could be in play. Liberal-leaning state Supreme Court Justice-elect Chris Taylor won the district in the spring 2026 election.

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Burgelis joins a growing Democratic primary field that includes Racine nurse Mitchell Berman, Whitewater school board member Miguel Aranda, ironworker Randy Bryce and former Racine emergency services director Lorenzo Santos. Berman has reported an early fundraising lead over the previously announced candidates, according to recent filings.

But the Republican Party of Wisconsin has indicated it already views Burgelis as the frontrunner.

The party issued a press release attacking his candidacy shortly after Burgelis announced his campaign Sunday morning. The party had not previously issued a press release about any of the other Democratic candidates.

“Southeast Wisconsin can’t afford an out-of-district Milwaukee politician like Peter Burgelis,” said party spokesperson Anika Rickard, who also cited his past support for a county sales tax increase and allegations about his conduct toward county staff.

If nominated, Burgelis would face a well-funded incumbent. Steil has built a sizable campaign account, with more than $5 million on hand, and has previously defeated Democratic challengers by comfortable margins, including a more than 10-point victory in 2024. Steil was first elected in 2018.

Burgelis, 47, was elected to the Common Council in 2024 after serving a two-year term on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. An outspoken legislator, Burgelis is the vice chair of the Finance & Personnel Committee and the Public Safety & Health Committee. He has been an influential figure on policy matters, including the city budget. His budget amendments have increased funding for road repairs and for the Milwaukee Fire Department.

He said his background in local government and housing work has shaped his focus on cost-of-living concerns.

“I’ve helped families find affordable housing and served in local office,” Burgelis said. “The most important thing I’ve learned in elected office is to listen to constituents and make their priorities my priorities.”

Burgelis has also led pushes to adopt the popular People’s Flag as the official city flag and regulate trampoline placement with an eye on safety. Following a deadly May 2025 fire, he has led a push to improve safety regulations at the city level. The alderman is also an active member of the Licenses Committee.

He was the first openly LGBTQ member of the Milwaukee County Board and the second such member of the Common Council.

He previously worked as a mortgage lender at U.S. Bank and owned a restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. Burgelis earned a degree in political science from the University of Louisville.

The congressional contest could draw national attention as Democrats seek to regain control of the U.S. House. While the 3rd Congressional District race in northwestern Wisconsin has already attracted significant outside spending, strategists who previously discussed the race with Urban Milwaukee said the 1st District could become more competitive depending on the nominee and broader political environment. Currently the race is rated as a “likely Republican” victory by both the Cook Political Report and the Center for Politics.

The Democratic primary is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Burgelis does not need to give up his council position to run. The nonpartisan council is up for reelection in spring 2028.