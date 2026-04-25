Congresswoman Gwen Moore Meets With Salah Sarsour

Moore traveled to Indiana to see Sarsour, who is in federal custody.

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U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, traveled to an Indiana detention facility Saturday to meet with Milwaukee Muslim community leader Salah Sarsour, describing him as being in “good spirits” while continuing to advocate for his release.

Moore said she went to Clay County, Indiana, where Sarsour is being held by federal immigration authorities, to conduct a wellness check after previously meeting with his family. According to Moore, Sarsour expressed concern for his mother, for whom he is the primary caregiver, even as he faces continued detention.

“Despite this, he was in good spirits,” Moore said in a statement. She added that immigration officials described Sarsour as “very cooperative and pleasant” and said he has been helping fellow detainees by sharing commissary food with those who lack funds.

The visit comes as Sarsour’s case continues to draw attention in Milwaukee. The 53-year-old, who has lived in the United States for more than three decades as a legal permanent resident, was detained March 30 after leaving his Franklin home. He serves as board president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, is a board member for the national advocacy organization American Muslims for Palestine and operates a series of Milwaukee furniture stores.

Sarsour is a lawful permanent resident.

Moore said she brought a copy of the U.S. Constitution to share with Sarsour “as a reminder that every person is entitled to rights in our country,” and reiterated her belief that he was targeted due to his advocacy for Palestinians and his prominence in the Muslim community. She also delivered a letter signed by more than 200 Jewish Wisconsinites expressing support for Sarsour.

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In addition, Moore said she raised concerns about Sarsour’s health, sharing a checklist created by his doctor with detention officials. “It is my hope that he can be released following his hearing, and I will continue advocating for his release,” she said.

Sarsour’s detention has become a flashpoint locally. On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Common Council unanimously adopted a resolution condemning his arrest and calling for his release, adding political pressure as his legal case proceeds.

An updated habeas corpus petition filed April 13 argues that Sarsour’s detention in Indiana is unlawful, while a separate deportation case is ongoing in immigration court. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has said Sarsour was arrested on suspicion of funding terrorist organizations and providing false information on immigration forms, though it has not publicly produced evidence supporting the funding allegation.

Sarsour’s attorneys contend the federal government has long been aware of his past arrests in the Israeli-occupied West Bank — including a teenage incident and a later detention they describe as involving coerced statements — and that those issues were previously reviewed multiple times during his residency and naturalization process. They argue he has not engaged in the conduct alleged and has not left the United States since 1998.