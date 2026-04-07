WI Delegation Reacts to Trump Threatening ‘Whole Civilization’ of Iran

'I do not want to see us blowing up civilian infrastructure,' Sen. Ron Johnson says.

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Wisconsin Democrats are condemning President Donald Trump’s comments Tuesday that a “whole civilization will die tonight” if a deal is not reached in the war in Iran.

Trump has given Iran a deadline of Tuesday night to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump said in a Truth Social post Tuesday morning. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

Trump, in another recent post to Truth Social, threatened “blowing up and completely obliterating” infrastructure in Iran.

Here’s what members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation had to say.

Democratic US Sen. Tammy Baldwin

In a social media post, Baldwin said, “This would be a war crime, plain and simple.”

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“Killing innocent people is not only cruel and immoral, but it’s just not what Wisconsinites want,” Baldwin said. “President Trump needs to end his war of choice. Now.”

Republican US Sen. Ron Johnson

During an appearance on the “John Solomon Reports” podcast on Monday, reacting to earlier threats by the president to bomb bridges and power plants in Iran, Johnson said he is “hoping and praying that President Trump is … this really is bluster.”

“I do not want to see us start blowing up civilian infrastructure,” Johnson said on the podcast. “I do not want to see that. We are not at war with the Iranian people. We are trying to liberate them.”

The podcast came out before Trump’s post on Truth Social Tuesday morning.

Other Republican members of Wisconsin’s delegation could not be reached for comment. Rep. Tony Wied, R-De Pere, Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau and U.S. Rep. Glen Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, all did not respond to emailed requests.

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison

In a post on X in response to Trump’s Truth Social post, Pocan said, “25th Amendment RIGHT NOW!”

“Trump is too unhinged, dangerous, and deranged to have the nuclear codes!” Pocan said.

In another post, Pocan said, “And every single one of my Republican colleagues should unequivocally condemn this grotesque, unhinged behavior.”

Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee

In a post on X, Moore said Trump “is threatening to wipe out an entire civilization.”

“Republicans in Congress who refused to take up a war powers resolution or do ANYTHING to curb this madman’s powers own the deaths of innocent civilians,” Moore said.

Wisconsin congressional delegation reacts to Trump threatening ‘a whole civilization’ in Iran was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.